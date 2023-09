Here’s every electric vehicle that currently qualifies for the [$7,500] US federal tax credit

These Are the Ford, Jeep and Chrysler EVs That Will Still See Tax Credits in 2023 New battery-sourcing terms have determined that only the F-150 Lightning and Lincoln Aviator and Chrysler Pacifica PHEVs get the full rebate.

1st Gear: Ford and Stellantis EVs Still Get a Break​

Ford vehicles getting $3,750 credits:​

F-150 Lightning pickup truck

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

The other Ford models currently getting $3,750 credits -​

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford E-Transit,

Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

Stellantis said getting $7,500 credits ​

Chrysler Pacifica plug-in electric hybrid

The other Stellantis models currently getting $3,750 credits​

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

“We will make sure our products are able to use those subsidies,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares told reporters on the sidelines of the New York Auto Show adding the credits are a “major driver for the industry because it impacts the affordability.​

2nd Gear: Trade Deals​

There are still a few Ford, Chrysler and Jeep models that come with federal EV tax credits, everyone in Washington is talking about free-trade deals and one battery manufacturer is beating Tesla to the race it started. All that and more in this edition of The Morning Shift for Thursday, April 6, 2023.The Inflation Reduction Act’s new battery sourcing rules take effect April 18 . The vast majority of electrified and battery-electric models are going to see their $7,500 credits slashed by half, if not removed entirely. Here’s what that looks like for Ford and Stellantis’ range, per Reuters That’s honestly not as bad as it seemed from the jump, when some experts predicted virtually no vehicles would qualify for the updated terms. Though of course, the percentage of battery materials that need to be derived from free-trade partners to qualify are scheduled to increase in the coming years. This gives manufacturers a little time to gradually establish a battery supply chain that cuts out China — that’s the whole purpose of the law, anyway — though it also means that year to year, these subsidies are going to constantly be in flux.For the IRA’s EV credit scheme to work, automakers need to prioritize domestic manufacturing over Chinese firms, where most of the battery supply chain is based. Of course, it’s literally impossible for that to happen overnight — despite the never-ending objections of certain opponents — which is why free-trade agreements are critical to ease the transition and give carmakers any incentive at all to avoid China.The mineral-focused deal the U.S. and Japan signed last week is one such example. At least, as far as the Treasury is concerned. It’s the very meaning of what constitutes a “free-trade agreement” that’s got everyone up in arms now. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai recently offered some background on why her department is favoring more targeted policy these days, per Reuters