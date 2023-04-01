What's new

Here’s every electric vehicle that currently qualifies for the [$7,500] US federal tax credit

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,097
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
electrek.co

Here's every electric vehicle that currently qualifies for the US federal tax credit

As sales of electric vehicles continue to surge, many new and prospective customers have questions about qualifying for federal tax...
electrek.co electrek.co

New Federal Tax Credits in the Inflation Reduction Act​

  • Federal tax credit for EVs will remain at $7,500
    • Timeline to qualify is extended a decade from January 2023 to December 2032
  • Tax credit cap for automakers after they hit 200,000 EVs sold is eliminated, making GM, Tesla, and Toyota once again eligible
  • The language in the bill indicates that the tax credit could be implemented at the point of sale instead of on taxes at the end of the fiscal year
    • That means you can get your credit up front at the dealer, but these terms may not kick in until 2024
  • In order to get the full tax credit, the EV must be assembles in North America and…
    • Two binary pieces separate the full $7,500 credit meaning the vehicle either qualifies for each piece of the credit or it doesn’t
    • $3,750 of the new credit is based upon the vehicle having at least 40% of its battery critical minerals from the United States or countries with a free trade agreement with the United States. This is a list of countries with free trade agreements with the US.
    • The other $3,750 of the new credit is based on at least 50% of the battery components of the vehicle coming from the United States or countries with a free trade agreement with the US
    • Note – these battery requirements are not being enforced until April 18, m2023 onward. More below.
    • The 40% minerals requirement increases to 50% in 2024, 60% in 2025, 70% in 2026 and 80% in 2027
    • The 50% battery components requirement increases to 60% in 2024, 70% in 2026, 80% in 2027, 90% in 2028 and 100% in 2029
    • Beginning in 2025, any vehicle with battery minerals or components from a foreign entity of concern are excluded from the tax credit
  • Qualifying EVs must also have a battery size of at least 7 kWh and a gross vehicle weight rating less than 14,000 pounds
  • New federal tax credit of $4,000 for used EVs priced below $25k
    • Subject to other requirements like lower annual income (see below)
  • Revised credit applies to battery electric vehicles with an MSRP below $55,000
  • Also includes zero-emission vans, SUVs, and trucks with MSRPs up to $80,000
  • New credit also expands to commercial fleet customers
    • Includes separate qualifications and limits
  • The federal EV tax credit will be available to individuals reporting adjusted gross incomes of $150,000 or less, $225,000 for heads of households, or $300,000 for joint filers
  • The new credit will also continue to apply to Plug-in Hybrid EVs (PHEVs) as long as they meet the same requirements outlined above

All-electric vehicles​

Make and ModelMSRP LimitFull Tax Credit
CADILLAC (GM)
Lyriq (2022-2023)$80,000$,7500
CHEVROLET (GM)
Bolt EUV (2022-2023)$55,000$7,500
Bolt EV (2022-2023)$55,000$7,500
Silverado EV (2024)$80,000$7,500
FORD
F-150 Lightning (2022-2023)$80,000$7,500
Mustang Mach-E (2022-2023)$80,000$7,500
E-Transit (2022-2023)$80,000$7,500
GENESIS
GV70 Electrified (2024)$80,000$7,500
NISSAN
LEAF SV, S Plus, SL Plus (2021-2022)$55,000$7,500
LEAF S / SV Plus (2021-2023)$55,000$7,500
RIVIAN
R1T (2022-2023)$80,000$7,500
R1S (2022-2023)$80,000$7,500
TESLA
Model 3 RWD/Long Range/Performance (2022-2023)$55,000$7,500
Model Y AWD/Long Range/Performance (2022- 2023)$80,000$7,500
VOLKSWAGEN
ID.4 / ID.4 S (2023)$80,000$7,500
ID.4 Pro/Pro S (2023)$80,000$7,500
ID.4 AWD Pro/AWD Pro S (2023)$80,000$7,500
 
Last edited:
www.digitaltrends.com

What EV tax credits and rebates are available in my state? | Digital Trends

We rounded up all the rebates, tax credits, rate incentives, and freebies available to EV buyers and owners, from state and federal authorities to power companies.
www.digitaltrends.com www.digitaltrends.com

What EV tax credits and rebates are available in my state?​



Massachusetts
Model3tax.png


massTesla.png



Model3.png


So it looks like the $7,500 is expiring for the cheapest Model 3 by April 18th.
$44,630-$7,500-$3,500= $33,630 pre April 18
$44,630-0-$3,500=$41,130 post April 18th



Base Model Y:

www.tesla.com

Design Your Model Y | Tesla

Design and order your Tesla Model Y, the car of the future.
www.tesla.com www.tesla.com

Tesla.png

modely.png


$56,630-$7,500-$3,500=$45,630 to buy a base Model Y
 
Last edited:
One of the Model 3 Teslas has a CATL battery and lost half its tax credit. All other models do not use imported batteries and were fine.

www.teslarati.com

The Tesla Model 3 RWD's federal tax credit gets reduced to $3,750

The Tesla Model 3 RWD, the most affordable vehicle in the company's lineup, will see its federal tax credit reduced from $7,500 to $3,750.
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com

The Tesla Model 3 RWD’s federal tax credit gets reduced to $3,750​


The Tesla Model 3 RWD, the most affordable vehicle in the company’s lineup, will see its federal tax credit reduced from $7,500 to $3,750, as confirmed by an update on Tesla’s official Model 3 page. The reduction in the federal tax credit for the Model 3 RWD will take effect on April 18.

Last month, reports emerged that the base Model 3 would lose its $7,500 federal tax credit, and this was followed up by a notice on the all-electric sedan’s order page. At the time, the remaining federal tax credit for the Model 3 RWD was not listed by the electric vehicle maker at all. Tesla’s recent update effectively confirms that the Model 3 RWD is still eligible to receive a $3,750 federal tax credit.

Customers who purchase more expensive variants of the Model 3, such as the Model 3 Performance, will still be eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit. With this in mind, the Model 3’s updated federal tax credit structure could then serve as an incentive for potential buyers to consider purchasing higher-end variants of the all-electric sedan.

The Tesla Model 3 RWD’s battery pack, produced and assembled in China, falls short of the qualifications required for the IRS’s $7,500 EV tax credits. According to the US Treasury’s battery guidance, a minimum of 50% of EV battery components must be produced and assembled within the United States or in a country with a free trade agreement. This requirement is met by the battery pack of the Model 3 Performance, which is produced at Giga Nevada.

Due to the Model 3 RWD’s battery pack utilizing CATL’s LFP cells sourced from China, it does not meet the eligibility criteria under the current battery sourcing guidance. The upcoming battery guidance stipulates that at least 40% of the minerals used in an EV’s battery must be obtained from the United States or a country that has a free trade agreement with the US.
 
Last edited:
jalopnik.com

These Are the Ford, Jeep and Chrysler EVs That Will Still See Tax Credits in 2023

New battery-sourcing terms have determined that only the F-150 Lightning and Lincoln Aviator and Chrysler Pacifica PHEVs get the full rebate.
jalopnik.com jalopnik.com

These Are the Ford, Jeep and Chrysler EVs That Will Still See Tax Credits in 2023​

New battery-sourcing terms have determined that only the F-150 Lightning and Lincoln Aviator and Chrysler Pacifica PHEVs get the full rebate.

There are still a few Ford, Chrysler and Jeep models that come with federal EV tax credits, everyone in Washington is talking about free-trade deals and one battery manufacturer is beating Tesla to the race it started. All that and more in this edition of The Morning Shift for Thursday, April 6, 2023.


1st Gear: Ford and Stellantis EVs Still Get a Break​

The Inflation Reduction Act’s new battery sourcing rules take effect April 18. The vast majority of electrified and battery-electric models are going to see their $7,500 credits slashed by half, if not removed entirely. Here’s what that looks like for Ford and Stellantis’ range, per Reuters:

Ford vehicles getting $3,750 credits:​
  • F-150 Lightning pickup truck
  • Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring
The other Ford models currently getting $3,750 credits -​
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E
  • Ford E-Transit,
  • Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid
  • Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
Stellantis said getting $7,500 credits
  • Chrysler Pacifica plug-in electric hybrid
The other Stellantis models currently getting $3,750 credits​
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
  • Jeep Wrangler 4xe
“We will make sure our products are able to use those subsidies,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares told reporters on the sidelines of the New York Auto Show adding the credits are a “major driver for the industry because it impacts the affordability.​

That’s honestly not as bad as it seemed from the jump, when some experts predicted virtually no vehicles would qualify for the updated terms. Though of course, the percentage of battery materials that need to be derived from free-trade partners to qualify are scheduled to increase in the coming years. This gives manufacturers a little time to gradually establish a battery supply chain that cuts out China — that’s the whole purpose of the law, anyway — though it also means that year to year, these subsidies are going to constantly be in flux.

2nd Gear: Trade Deals​

For the IRA’s EV credit scheme to work, automakers need to prioritize domestic manufacturing over Chinese firms, where most of the battery supply chain is based. Of course, it’s literally impossible for that to happen overnight — despite the never-ending objections of certain opponents — which is why free-trade agreements are critical to ease the transition and give carmakers any incentive at all to avoid China.

The mineral-focused deal the U.S. and Japan signed last week is one such example. At least, as far as the Treasury is concerned. It’s the very meaning of what constitutes a “free-trade agreement” that’s got everyone up in arms now. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai recently offered some background on why her department is favoring more targeted policy these days, per Reuters:
 
Last edited:
Comparing similar cars

Model 3 Long Range $48,880 - $3,750 = $45,130

ModelXPrice.png



Hmm...Model Y Long Range $51,880 - $7,500 = $44,380
ModelYLongRange.png
 
Last edited:
Electric vehicles still don’t make economic sense. A Tesla Model 3 is equivalent to a Toyota Corolla in size and costs twice as much even after a rebate. It would take 10-15 years to save that amount from not having to buy gas. Break even will be at the end of the vehicle’s life. And all that time you have to face the inconvenience of limited range and having to find charging points.

People only buy them because they’re cool, but sales are still only 6%. Phasing out ICE cars will require coercion.
 
Tamerlane said:
Electric vehicles still don’t make economic sense.

People only buy them because they’re cool, but sales are still only 6%. Phasing out ICE cars will require coercion.
Click to expand...

Yeah 7% but it wasn't even showing up on the radar just a few short years ago.
cleantechnica.com

US Electric Vehicle Sales Up 66%, Rise To 7% Of US Auto Sales - CleanTechnica

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! The US electric vehicle market has been growing strongly year after year. Sales in the 1st quarter of 2023 are more than double sales in the 1st quarter of 2021, and they are more than 5 times what they […]
cleantechnica.com cleantechnica.com


It's 34% of sales in China right now.
cleantechnica.com

34% Plugin Vehicle Market Share In China — March 2023 Sales Report - CleanTechnica

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Plugin vehicles are all the rage in the Chinese auto market. Plugins scored over half a million sales last month, up 23% year over year (YoY), pulling the year-to-date (YTD) tally to over 1.3 million units...
cleantechnica.com cleantechnica.com

Tamerlane said:
A Tesla Model 3 is equivalent to a Toyota Corolla in size and costs twice as much even after a rebate.
Click to expand...

The Tesla Model Y is now the #1 selling car in the world by outselling the Corolla.
thedriven.io

Tesla Model Y overtakes Corolla to be world's best-selling car in 2023

Tesla Model Y outsells ICE Toyota Corolla and takes the world's best-selling car crown in 2023.
thedriven.io thedriven.io


It will be interesting to see what this list will look like on January 1st.
defence.pk

The 25 Bestselling Cars, Trucks, and SUVs of 2022 [in the US; Tesla Model Y is #6, Model 3 #15]

The 6th most popular vehicle in the US has a starting price of $65K Compare to last year https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/the-best-selling-cars-suvs-and-pickups-of-2021.732636/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/g39628015/best-selling-cars-2022/ 1. Ford F-Series (653,957 units sold) MSRP: From...
defence.pk
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote said:
www.digitaltrends.com

What EV tax credits and rebates are available in my state? | Digital Trends

We rounded up all the rebates, tax credits, rate incentives, and freebies available to EV buyers and owners, from state and federal authorities to power companies.
www.digitaltrends.com www.digitaltrends.com

What EV tax credits and rebates are available in my state?​



Massachusetts
View attachment 922862

View attachment 922859


View attachment 922861

So it looks like the $7,500 is expiring for the cheapest Model 3 by April 18th.
$44,630-$7,500-$3,500= $33,630 pre April 18
$44,630-0-$3,500=$41,130 post April 18th



Base Model Y:

www.tesla.com

Design Your Model Y | Tesla

Design and order your Tesla Model Y, the car of the future.
www.tesla.com www.tesla.com

View attachment 922855
View attachment 922850

$56,630-$7,500-$3,500=$45,630 to buy a base Model Y
Click to expand...

www.vehiclesuggest.com

Tesla's Unstoppable Price Drops: Model 3 and Y Got Cheaper for the Third Time This Year - Vehiclesuggest

Tesla has unveiled remarkable reductions in the prices of its highly sought-after Model 3 and Model Y. With this ongoing trend of price revisions, Tesla’s vehicles are gaining traction as the preferred choice among buyers, solidifying the company’s position as a frontrunner in the electric...
www.vehiclesuggest.com www.vehiclesuggest.com

baseModel3.png


baseModelY.png


modelYSeptember.png
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla surprises by gaining full $7,500 tax credit on cheapest Model 3, now starts at $30,000 [$32,740]
Replies
3
Views
444
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China Makes Cheap Electric Cars; Why Can’t Americans Buy Them? “[The Chinese have] reached a point of manufacturing cars efficiently like phones"
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
2K
jhungary
jhungary
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe by up to 20 percent
Replies
4
Views
406
Beast
B
Hamartia Antidote
Unbelievable EV Market Share Proves Electric Cars Have Gone Mainstream [in the US]
Replies
0
Views
152
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla opens orders on cheaper $50,000 Model Y with 4680 cells
Replies
0
Views
301
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom