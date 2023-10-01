What's new

Here we go: iPhone 15 Pro's battery bloated just days after purchase​

By: Elena Shcherban | yesterday, 11:58

Official sales of the iPhone 15 line started at the end of last week, and users have already had problems with the smartphones. So, a Reddit user reported the first case of iPhone 15 Pro battery swelling.

Here's What We Know​

According to the owner, suddenly the case did not fit on the smartphone. The user thought that the problem was the case, but when he examined the gadget, he noticed the case increased in size. As you can see in the photo, the screen has already slightly detached from the case, although the device continued to work.

The user assures that the smartphone was not dropped and was not damaged. Fortunately, the employees of the Verizon shop, where the iPhone 15 Pro was bought, replaced the bloated gadget with a new one.

The problem seems to be related to the overheating of the new models, which customers keep complaining about. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is sure that the titanium frame, which has poor thermal conductivity, is to blame. He believes that the problem can only be solved by artificially limiting the performance of the A17 Pro chip.

Source: Reddit
 

