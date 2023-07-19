Henry Kissinger meets China’s defence minister in surprise visit to Beijing

Char
Ex-US secretary of state’s meeting with Li Shangfu comes amid hopes of improved ties between two countries
It is unrealistic for the Americans to resume the dialogue between the two militaries without lifting the sanctions.
It is unrealistic for the Americans to resume the dialogue between the two militaries without lifting the sanctions.