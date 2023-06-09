What's new

Henan vs Xinijiang: Outcry on the Chinese social media, "the same exam, but different fate." Blatant regional discrimination in Gaokao

Henan vs Xinijiang: Outcry on the Chinese social media, "the same exam, but different fate." Blatant regional discrimination in Gaokao

The comparison of the admission scores of some universities for the students from Henan province and Xinjiang province

Left admission scores are for the students of Henan province and right for Xinjiang province

Outcry on the Chinese social media, "the same exam, but different fate." Blatant regional discrimination in Gaokao

The comparison of the admission scores of some universities for the students from Henan province and Xinjiang province

Left admission scores are for the students of Henan province and right for Xinjiang province

..er.. kids in Henan are better at rote memorization ? What’s the fuss about?
 
Henan Xinjiang
Nanchang University 580 493
Zhongnan University 609 403
lanzhou University 602 488
Sichuan University 618 540
Yanbian University 564 447
Hainan University 538 446
Shihezi University 551 407
China Ocean University 597 520
China agriculture univ. 604 522
 
Henan student gets Gaokao score 629 and cries uncontrollably for this "failure", if the same score was achieved in Xinjiang, all Chinese top universities would be her free choice.

The MOST discrimination is against Beijing and Shanghai students. All BJ students got a big mark down from their real grade, using bell curve.

Meanwhile fools from province keep saying BJ paper too easy.

The fact that there is lots of exam emigration to Henan from BJ, and BJ candidate aces against Henan native shows the gross unfairness,

The day when China implements standardize exam nation wide, likely BJ SH SZ candidate will take at around 80% of Tsinghua, PU, JT, Zhejiang U, UST
 
Henan Gaokao students cry for not doing well in Gaokao

Difficult math exam is advantageous to students that excel at the subject. It's not really a bad thing when math is the most difficult subject in the exam.

..er.. kids in Henan are better at rote memorization ? What’s the fuss about?
Rote memorization could help you, but you will not ace the exam with it alone. Not even close.
 
Difficult math exam is advantageous to students that excel at the subject. It's not really a bad thing when math is the most difficult subject in the exam.
Maths and natural science subject should be make difficult in order to allow a good visibility of differentiation of abilities of students. They should be more difficult.

Many devious Ministry of Education officials water down maths, so that many get roughly the same grade, then language and humanities will determine the fate of students. This is bad, It will lack of objectivity.
 
Uyghur girl debates online why Uyghurs get so much government preferential treatment


This Uyghur girl posted the result of her post graduate entrance exam, her score is very low but still passed the exam admission line set by the government for Xinjiang minorities while the same score will be far from the admission line in other parts of China. Many netizens complained about this injustice after watching her previous vlog and some said something that really upset this Uyghur girl so she decided to post this video to explain.

She thanked the government for this preferential policy and insists this is the government policy for decades, people should calmly look at this issue and not get too emotional.

The same preferential policy also applies to national civil servant exam. Civil servant jobs now are the most sought after jobs in China, tens of million young college graduates apply and take a national exam for these jobs but only very few can get one,
Civil servant jobs are known for being highly paid, stable with lots of bonuses, social , medical and housing benefits and vacations. A dream job in China.

Largely due to the government preferential (discriminatory) policies, all 4 daughters of this Uighur family obtained Master's Degree, which is almost impossible for students from other parts of China.

 
Without the government policy and financial support, these poor Kyrgyz nomadic herder girls from the Pamir Plateau can never get a chance to schools of any types at all, now they all become well learned, open minded college students. and many much more qualified students in other parts of China were being rejected from colleges and many have to take blue collar factory jobs.

 
Minorities were exempted from decades long one child policy, it's not uncommon to see families have 4 or 5 children in Xinjiang, also minorities enjoy numerous preferential treatments, education, housing, healthcare, subsidies... from day one of PRC.
But these balatant discriminations can never find a place in western media, why?

Due to the super high popularization of the higher education 93.5% PLA new recruits from Xinjiang Urumqi have at least bachelor's degree

Power of universal higher education! 93.5% PLA new recruits in Xinjiang Urumqi are college students
 
Top education system produces top students for colleges all around the world

This Uighur girl is the top award winning foreign student in US, the best of the best
Uighur girl, US presidenttial award winner top foreign student in US, intends to come back to Xinjiang to contribute to her hometown.

 
Top education system produces top students for colleges all around the world

This Uighur girl is the top award winning foreign student in US, the best of the best
Uighur girl, US presidenttial award winner top foreign student in US, intends to come back to Xinjiang to contribute to her hometown.

She Looks like a Han Chinese, probably mixed in her ancestry as many Uyghurs are.
 

