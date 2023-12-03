Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided.

Get Ya Wig Split
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2017
- Messages
- 2,606
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote yall see this shiat???
It seems that the forum will finally shut down because of that lunatic @Falcon29? Apparently, the FBI has checked his posts, and now they are following him? I hope he ends up in Guantanamo looool. It's a shame for this forum tho @F-22Raptor and I had been warning about this, but no one listened smh.
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @gambit @KAL-EL @nahtanbob @Skull and Bones @Skull and Bones @RoadAmerica @Broccoli @KAL-EL @Oldman1 @Rusty2 Good luck, guys. See you in the next life. It was nice meeting yall and as always remember USA IN THIS HOE!
It seems that the forum will finally shut down because of that lunatic @Falcon29? Apparently, the FBI has checked his posts, and now they are following him? I hope he ends up in Guantanamo looool. It's a shame for this forum tho @F-22Raptor and I had been warning about this, but no one listened smh.
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @gambit @KAL-EL @nahtanbob @Skull and Bones @Skull and Bones @RoadAmerica @Broccoli @KAL-EL @Oldman1 @Rusty2 Good luck, guys. See you in the next life. It was nice meeting yall and as always remember USA IN THIS HOE!