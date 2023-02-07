Health/Sehat card scheme stopped by the PDM/Sharif imported government, another anti-people act

N.Siddiqui
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday, while condemning the blocking of Sehat card (health insurance card) by the incumbent government, said it manifested fascist mindset of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Health card was a blessing for inflation-stricken people, and it was helping establishment of private healthcare centres in rural areas”. “The project also garnered admiration by the popular international health magazine Lancet”, he added.
Read Also: Efforts underway to roll back health card, says Yasmin Rashid
Sehat card programme had been launched by the PTI government and Rs400 billion were earmarked for the project in Punjab. However, the incumbent government, in a bid to comply with the pre-conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), had obligated four provinces to surrender Rs800 billion to the federal government as cash surplus this year to contain fiscal deficit and primary balance within budgeted targets.
Imran Khan
@ImranKhanPTI
·
23h
مزید یہ کہ اس منصوبے کے باعث نجی شعبہ دیہی علاقوں میں اسپتال قائم کرنے کے عمل سے گزر رہا تھا۔ اس پورے منصوبے کو صحت کے موضوعات پر چھپنے والے عالمی جریدے ”لینسٹ“ نے سراہا۔ اس منصوبے کا خاتمہ ان دونوں خاندانی جماعتوں کی سفاک ذہنیت کی عکاسی کرتا ہے
