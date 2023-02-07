What's new

Health/Sehat card scheme stopped by the PDM/Sharif imported government, another anti-people act

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 21, 2015
Messages
9,713
Reaction score
13
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday, while condemning the blocking of Sehat card (health insurance card) by the incumbent government, said it manifested fascist mindset of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Health card was a blessing for inflation-stricken people, and it was helping establishment of private healthcare centres in rural areas”. “The project also garnered admiration by the popular international health magazine Lancet”, he added.

Read Also: Efforts underway to roll back health card, says Yasmin Rashid

Sehat card programme had been launched by the PTI government and Rs400 billion were earmarked for the project in Punjab. However, the incumbent government, in a bid to comply with the pre-conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), had obligated four provinces to surrender Rs800 billion to the federal government as cash surplus this year to contain fiscal deficit and primary balance within budgeted targets.



dunyanews.tv

Imran hits out at government for blocking health card

Imran hits out at government for blocking health card
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

www.dawn.com

Centre blocks Punjab’s Rs400bn health insurance scheme

The project envisages cashless indoor healthcare secondary and priority care services.
www.dawn.com

Imran Khan
@ImranKhanPTI
·
23h

مزید یہ کہ اس منصوبے کے باعث نجی شعبہ دیہی علاقوں میں اسپتال قائم کرنے کے عمل سے گزر رہا تھا۔ اس پورے منصوبے کو صحت کے موضوعات پر چھپنے والے عالمی جریدے ”لینسٹ“ نے سراہا۔ اس منصوبے کا خاتمہ ان دونوں خاندانی جماعتوں کی سفاک ذہنیت کی عکاسی کرتا ہے
 
Last edited:
N.Siddiqui said:
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday, while condemning the blocking of Sehat card (health insurance card) by the incumbent government, said it manifested fascist mindset of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Health card was a blessing for inflation-stricken people, and it was helping establishment of private healthcare centres in rural areas”. “The project also garnered admiration by the popular international health magazine Lancet”, he added.

Read Also: Efforts underway to roll back health card, says Yasmin Rashid

Sehat card programme had been launched by the PTI government and Rs400 billion were earmarked for the project in Punjab. However, the incumbent government, in a bid to comply with the pre-conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), had obligated four provinces to surrender Rs800 billion to the federal government as cash surplus this year to contain fiscal deficit and primary balance within budgeted targets.



dunyanews.tv

Imran hits out at government for blocking health card

Imran hits out at government for blocking health card
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

www.dawn.com

Centre blocks Punjab’s Rs400bn health insurance scheme

The project envisages cashless indoor healthcare secondary and priority care services.
www.dawn.com

Imran Khan
@ImranKhanPTI
·
23h

مزید یہ کہ اس منصوبے کے باعث نجی شعبہ دیہی علاقوں میں اسپتال قائم کرنے کے عمل سے گزر رہا تھا۔ اس پورے منصوبے کو صحت کے موضوعات پر چھپنے والے عالمی جریدے ”لینسٹ“ نے سراہا۔ اس منصوبے کا خاتمہ ان دونوں خاندانی جماعتوں کی سفاک ذہنیت کی عکاسی کرتا ہے
Click to expand...

Ehsas Scholarship also stopped
But Punjabis with donkey's brain still won't stop supporting PMLN


A friend mother paid her treatment through sehat card otherwise they wouldn't have been able to afford but still cursing imran Khan.
 
Acetic Acid said:
Ehsas Scholarship also stopped
But Punjabis with donkey's brain still won't stop supporting PMLN


A friend mother paid her treatment through sehat card otherwise they wouldn't have been able to afford but still cursing imran Khan.
Click to expand...
Punjab Voted for PTI in all recent by elections against all odds and all rigging by govt to show real practicle support for PTI. (Nobody bothers coming out for vote in byelections normally) Punjabis wont let anyone touch IK in Lahore where he currently is living.(The so called home of PMLN) What are you talking about? PMLN is done in punjab.
Your Friends mother is an exception as it is a democracy and people are entitled to there opinnion. Recent byelection result Show what punjab wants.

Karacahi and Sindh on the other hand still in love with their baby bhuttoo and PseudoPDM Uncle Siraj. Good luck to our brothers trying to get Orange Juice from Bitter Gourd.
 
Acetic Acid said:
Ehsas Scholarship also stopped
But Punjabis with donkey's brain still won't stop supporting PMLN


A friend mother paid her treatment through sehat card otherwise they wouldn't have been able to afford but still cursing imran Khan.
Click to expand...

PTI KP government was afraid of same thing happening in KP. Hence KP give Sehat card legal cover and approved the Sehat bill from provincial assembly. They should have done it in Punjab too. But I think the fact that PTI wasn't in 2/3rd majority in Provincial assembly, hence they were not able to do same in Punjab.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Ghazwa-e-Hind
The Puppet PDM Government will Stop Citizen Portal App, Sehat Card, Ehsaas Program
Replies
13
Views
863
AMG_12
AMG_12

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom