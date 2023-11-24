Head's one-year-old daughter, Maxwell's wife get rape threats on social media after defeating India In the aftermath of Australia's victory in the ICC World Cup 2023 against India, certain sections of Indian fans have resorted to targeting Australian cricketers and their families. The final, held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, saw Australia defeating India, a team that had remained...

In the aftermath of Australia's victory in the ICC World Cup 2023 against India, certain sections of Indian fans have resorted to targeting Australian cricketers and their families. The final, held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, saw Australia defeating India, a team that had remained unbeaten in 10 consecutive ODIs before the summit clash.The Australian team's success in silencing the 1.3 lakh-strong Indian crowd has unfortunately led to some fans venting their frustration on social media platforms, particularly targeting the wives of players such as Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head, the Player of the Match in the final for his outstanding 137 during Australia's 241-run chase.Vini Raman, Glenn Maxwell's wife with roots in South India, faced abusive messages on her Instagram account. Responding to the negativity, she posted on her Instagram story, "Cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy. Can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband + father of your plays in #nobrainer. Take a chill pill and direct the outrage towards more important world issues."Travis Head's one-year-old daughter, along with her mother Jessica Davies, also became targets of abuse, including rape threats.Australia's victory marked their sixth in one-day international cricket, following their triumphs in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. The win also broke the trend of home teams lifting the cup, as Australia achieved the title in India.On the other hand, Team India faced disappointment and will have to wait for another opportunity to vie for an ICC title, having not won one in the last decade.