Head of Islamic party in the running

Head of Islamic party in the running​

1694375538857.jpeg

Joining forces: Anies with his running mate Muhaimin for the 2024 presidential election in Surabaya, Indonesia. — Reuters

Monday, 04 Sep 2023


Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan named the chairman of Indonesia’s largest Islamic party as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, a move aimed at boosting his popularity in this Muslim majority country.

Opinion polls have forecast the election to be a close race between Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who have both received the support of the current president, Joko Widodo.

Anies, however, has been falling behind.

His vice-presidential pick, Muhaimin Iskandar, leads the National Awakening Party (PKB), which has strong ties with Indonesia’s biggest Islamic organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), that boasts 40 million members.

Prabowo and Ganjar have yet to name their vice-president choices.

Candidates are expected to formally register between October and November.

“With PKB joining, it feels like this coalition will move faster, be bigger and more stable,” Anies said in a rally broadcast from the city of Surabaya, East Java.

Running with Muhaimin could broaden Anies’ appeal to voters, as PKB and NU are seen as promoters of moderate Islam, said political analyst Djayadi Hanan, adding that Anies needed “a breakthrough” as his base voters were mostly conservatives.

Choosing Muhaimin could, however, harm Anies’ chances after former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and his party withdrew from Anies’ coalition on Friday, accusing him of backpedalling on a promise to choose Yudhoyono’s son as his running mate.

“If you cannot be trusted now, cannot keep commitments, what will you do when you hold great power?” the former president said.

The decision could also hurt the campaign of defence minister Prabowo. Muhaimin had previously pledged to support the controversial ex-special forces general in 2024.

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a senior member of Prabowo’s Gerindra party, said the announcement “automatically ended the political cooperation of Gerindra and PKB” but added his party respected Muhaimin’s decision. — Reuters

Islamic Parties are spreading their support, PPP as another Islamic Party support Ganjar Pranowo

Ganjar Pranowo, PDIP member, with his wife (currently leading the survey)

1694377005777.jpeg


Most likely his VP is Sandiaga Uno from PPP

Sandiaga Uno and wife

1694377121582.jpeg


Or Ridwan Kamil, West Java Governor. West Java is considered as conservative Islam region

Ridwan Kamil and his families

1694377381311.jpeg
 

