Hasina-Xi Talks in Jo'burg: Dhaka wants to discuss regional stability, trade, investment issues with Beijing

21 August, 2023, 10:45 pmLast modified: 21 August, 2023, 10:53 pmForeign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen indicated this while talking to reporters on Monday."Nothing is finalised yet. Details are yet to be worked out," he said regarding the possibility of such a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to take place on 23 August, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.Asked whether regional peace and stability will be there in the agenda, Momen said wherever he goes, he says "peace and stability is imperative" and if he remains present in the meeting, he will convey this to the Chinese side.On 14 October 2016, President Xi Jinping held talks in Dhaka with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh.Both sides spoke positively of China-Bangladesh traditional friendship and progress achieved from bilateral cooperation in all fronts, exchanged in-depth views and reached broad consensus on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern, and agreed to establish China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation, so as to continuously move forward bilateral relationship at higher levels.The prime minister will leave Dhaka for Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. She will attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues.The foreign minister, who will accompany the Prime Minister, said China is the development partner of Bangladesh and the two countries signed a number of projects and MoUs worth a total $23 billion project with the government in addition to $13 billion from the private sector."But we got only $4 billion in the last eight years. Expediting the projects can be a topic of discussion," he said.Momen said Bangladesh wants loans at a lower interest rate which is likely to be discussed."There will be climate issues, and regulated migration issues. We also want trade and investment for economic development," he said.China has given concessions to Bangladesh for trade but the trade is titled towards China."We will tell them to increase trade, increase investment," he said.Asked about Bangladesh's inclusion in the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Momen said their scholars who study these things say that it is good for the country. "But we haven't talked yet. We haven't signed it yet."Momen said peace and stability are imperative for development and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a shining example of promoting both in the region."My basic policy is peace and stability," Momen told reporters when asked about Bangladesh's engagements in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa."Regional peace and stability are the most important things. For any country's growth and development, peace and stability are major factors," said the Foreign Minister.Asked about PM Hasina's meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Momen said Bangladesh sought a courtesy meeting with PM Modi in Johannesburg as both the prime ministers are likely to have a broader bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 in September in New Delhi."Time is very limited in Johannesburg. And the governments confirm things at the last minute," Momen said.A regular flight (EK 583) of Emirates is scheduled to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage members at 10:15 am on August 22.The flight will arrive at the O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa at 20:50 hrs after a short stopover at the Dubai International Airport.The prime pinister will be received by a minister-in-waiting of the South Africa government and High Commissioner of Bangladesh to South Africa at the airport from where Sheikh Hasina will be escorted to the Place of Residence, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton Johannesburg.