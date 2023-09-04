Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi on Sept 8​

Publish : 04 Sep 2023, 22:38The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will be held on September 8, hours after the premier's arrival in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit as an invited guest.Sources at the Foreign Ministry told Dhaka Tribune both India and Bangladesh could set a time on September 8 afternoon for the meeting.On the sidelines of the summit, to be held on September 9 and 10, both leaders will have a bilateral meeting, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen previously said.Modi will have a busy schedule as he hosts the G20 leaders.Sheikh Hasina is also facing a tight schedule at home since Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Bangladesh on September 7-8 and French President Emanuel Macron will arrive on September 10.The prime minister will leave Dhaka for New Delhi on September 8 after the meeting with Lavrov.She will come back before the arrival of French President Macron. The prime minister is expected to receive him at the airport.A whole range of issues, including Teesta water sharing, will come up during the two prime ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Saturday said bilateral connectivity projects will feature "prominently" in the talks."Bangladesh’s connectivity initiatives along the other sides of its borders with India are also witnessing diverse forms of investment, including the inauguration of a diesel pipeline across the northern part this year," he had said while speaking at a seminar on Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific outlook (IPO).Bangladesh will continue "to attach priority to regional connectivity in pursuance of our political leadership’s vision to position our territory as a connectivity hub in the Indo-Pacific context," the foreign secretary said.