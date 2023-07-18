What's new

Hasiba Noori assassinated in Pakistan

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
633
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
Jul 17, 2023

New Delhi: Hasiba Noori, a well-known female singer from Afghanistan who had sought refuge in Pakistan, was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Amu TV has reported. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, prompting the initiation of an investigation by Pakistani authorities.


Noori had left Afghanistan almost a year ago and found asylum in Islamabad, Pakistan, where she had resumed singing. Noori was a celebrated singer, known for performing traditional folk songs with modern elements.

Khosbo Ahmadi, a fellow singer and friend, confirmed her death through a social media post, but did not disclose more details surrounding the circumstances of her death.


Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, many artistes and performers, including Noori, sought refuge in neighbouring Pakistan. The Taliban’s restrictive policies on women’s rights and cultural activities prompted creative individuals to flee their homeland, fearing for their safety and the future of artistic expression in the country.

The Free Press Journal highlights that the Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motive and perpetrators behind the attack. This incident sheds light on the challenges faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan, where around 1.4 million registered refugees, along with many undocumented ones, often encounter insecurity, discrimination, and harassment.

Ziauddin Yousafzai, father of Malala Yousafzai, expressed his condolences on Twitter, condemning the brutal assassination of Noori. He pointed out the difficulties faced by an independent women and artistes like Noori in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule. The incident has also raised concerns about the risks and obstacles encountered by Afghan refugees seeking safety and opportunities in Pakistan.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Afghans tell of the Taliban's return to their old torture playbook
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Krptonite
Krptonite
J
Taliban Arrest Head of Private TV Network
Replies
0
Views
428
JackTheRipper
J
Hero786
TTP militants are Pakistan’s responsibility, not ours, Afghan Taliban leader Suhail Shaheen says
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
925
LeGenD
LeGenD
ghazi52
Afghan Taliban appoint Mawlawi Abdul Kabir as new premier
Replies
0
Views
371
ghazi52
ghazi52
ThunderCat
Afghans stand out among the refugees committing crimes in Austria and elsewhere.
Replies
2
Views
523
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom