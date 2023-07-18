Hasiba Noori assassinated in Pakistan

Jul 17, 2023



New Delhi: Hasiba Noori, a well-known female singer from Afghanistan who had sought refuge in Pakistan, was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Amu TV has reported. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, prompting the initiation of an investigation by Pakistani authorities.





Noori had left Afghanistan almost a year ago and found asylum in Islamabad, Pakistan, where she had resumed singing. Noori was a celebrated singer, known for performing traditional folk songs with modern elements.



Khosbo Ahmadi, a fellow singer and friend, confirmed her death through a social media post, but did not disclose more details surrounding the circumstances of her death.





Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, many artistes and performers, including Noori, sought refuge in neighbouring Pakistan. The Taliban’s restrictive policies on women’s rights and cultural activities prompted creative individuals to flee their homeland, fearing for their safety and the future of artistic expression in the country.



The Free Press Journal highlights that the Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motive and perpetrators behind the attack. This incident sheds light on the challenges faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan, where around 1.4 million registered refugees, along with many undocumented ones, often encounter insecurity, discrimination, and harassment.



Ziauddin Yousafzai, father of Malala Yousafzai, expressed his condolences on Twitter, condemning the brutal assassination of Noori. He pointed out the difficulties faced by an independent women and artistes like Noori in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule. The incident has also raised concerns about the risks and obstacles encountered by Afghan refugees seeking safety and opportunities in Pakistan.