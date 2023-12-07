has western Nato collaborators as mods

. In the early 2000s western powers were good, Turkiye was going to join the EU, relationship was perfect, collaboration both in the diplomatic and military fields was on its highest levels. What happened so it is no more and from Israel that cooperated with the Turkish intelligence for the fight of PKK it turned to "terrorist Israel" and from creating the basis of FETO infiltration that costed us thousand of lives, enlightened people from every part of the Turkish life martyred, it turned to become the terrorist FETO, the FETO which is the biggest threat to the country. What happened?



This is all in result of the personal ambition of one man which was to be the star of the Big Middle East Project. The man that was the director of the Big Middle East Project till yesterday. The one that couldn't even give a musical nota to the US embassy when our elite soldiers were packed like rats in the deserts of Suleymaniye by the US and their friends in shalwars and sandals. All in result of, greed, lack of strategic vision and treason. They couldn't realize that they will be thrown under the bus the moment they try to move even a bit in another direction, the moment they want more than what they earned from their masters. For more than 40 years Turkiye played according to the musical notes that the US played and now the Turkish government bite the same hand that fed them.