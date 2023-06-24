What's new

Has the Pakistani army given up defending it's people?

Earlier on May 15, Parveen Fatima, a 65-year-old widow from the Pandu sector of AJK's Jhelum valley district, was also mercilessly killed by the Indian army after she had strayed across the LoC while picking some medicinal plants.

Response from Pakistani army Nothing.



Response from Pakistani army Nothing.



Two martyred, one injured after Indian forces open fire at shepherds at LoC: ISPR

I think army has unofficially surrendered on Indian terms. We have accepted that we are slaves and Indians can do as they like. I just hope more BLA type rise up against these generals that have destroyed our nation.
 
Napak Fouj signed their surreender under Bajwa and Whisky Munir has got his head
too far up Maryams ph@ddi to even care.
 
Someone should tell those balless clueless genrals instead of their own people if they attend to LOC, then maybe maybe they could win over alot of general populace again..

Now it is coming out as shit that it is.
 
They have gone into self preservation mode. Money must be tight. Only have 5 days worth of fuel for their tanks. Serves them right for enabling corrupts to mismanage the economy.
 
Earlier on May 15, Parveen Fatima, a 65-year-old widow from the Pandu sector of AJK’s Jhelum valley district, was also mercilessly killed by the Indian army after she had strayed across the LoC while picking some medicinal plants.



Response from Pakistani army Nothing.



Two martyred, one injured after Indian forces open fire at shepherds at LoC: ISPR

Not all actions will be published.

Remember how Indian Army received headless mutilated bodies in the past.
 
I am sure you can check that? Don't disrespect me by calling me an Indian.
Dear Lord it wasn't for you, it was a separate message.....It was merged with my reply to you. I've made it more clear to to others now.
 
Earlier on May 15, Parveen Fatima, a 65-year-old widow from the Pandu sector of AJK’s Jhelum valley district, was also mercilessly killed by the Indian army after she had strayed across the LoC while picking some medicinal plants.



Response from Pakistani army Nothing.



Two martyred, one injured after Indian forces open fire at shepherds at LoC: ISPR

I believe the title of this thread is a bit harsh.

There are several sectors along LOC where Indians look right into our necks. And then are others where is the other way around. Present ROE is very much clear to both sides. If they have opened fire at a sector where they are dominating geographically, it's always answered with immediate retaliation in those sectors where we are at the top.

And then, response from Pak army doesn't get always through to the media or Twitter. If that were the case, every days news would be full of LOC only.
 
I believe the title of this thread is a bit harsh.

There are several sectors along LOC where Indians look right into our necks. And then are others where is the other way around. Present ROE is very much clear to both sides. If they have opened fire at a sector where they are dominating geographically, it's always answered with immediate retaliation in those sectors where we are at the top.

And then, response from Pak army doesn't get always through to the media or Twitter. If that were the case, every days news would be full of LOC only.
been hearing about these mythical responses my entire life.
The same mythical responses were promised in 1971, and idiots like me, used to firmly believe that the PA will get even with India one day.

But damn, they dont give a sh*t
 
It’s not their 9/11 yet. That only happens when their stranglehold on the fiefdom is challenged.
 
I think army has unofficially surrendered on Indian terms. We have accepted that we are slaves and Indians can do as they like. I just hope more BLA type rise up against these generals that have destroyed our nation.
When gen bajwa kept saying that we don;t have fuel for tanks etc.. he has already surrendered.
 

