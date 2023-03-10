Has IMF failed Pakistan?

The economic mess created by the PMLN Govt btw 2013-2018 and now 2022 onwards, is devasting and has long-lasting consequences for Pakistan. Economic experts warned of the consequences of PMLN's economic policies and the actions of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who left a minefield for the incoming Govt back in 2018.



Under PTI, Pakistan has achieved record-breaking exports, remittances, IT exports, and agricultural exports, and repaid a significant portion of its loans, including $32B out of $52B, which was more than 50% in just 3.4 years - the highest ever repayment. These figures are beyond dispute and have been acknowledged by international agencies, including the World Bank, IMF, and ADB. It is worth noting that the Economic Survey of Pakistan, which was released by the PMLN/PDM Govt, not the PTI, highlights these accomplishments.



Even Mufta Ismail has seconded the State Bank's Economic Survey report, which clearly indicates that Pakistan is back on track. Despite the global pandemic, Pakistan's GDP has grown by 5.9% in the past 3 years under the PTI government, and it is expected to reach 6% or higher in 2023, as Mufta himself has acknowledged.



After destroying everything, now PMLN/PDM is now attempting to promote their baseless and false narrative to the Pakistani people. They seem to believe that the Pakistani population is illiterate and gullible, although they have been unsuccessful in convincing the majority of the population. Yes, they can make their followers fool, in fact, they did that. These criminals were brought by the estb just because they had a rift with Khan. It's an open secret now.



The appointment of ISI chief is the Prime Minister's prerogative, and not the Army Chief's. The ISI chief is a military officer who must follow orders from the Prime Minister, whether it's Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Gilani, or Benazir Bhutto. Recently, a journalist asked Khawaja Asif, the Defense Minister in his press conference, about the major rift between Khan and the Army over the appointment of the DG ISI. Khawaja Asif admitted that the appointment of the DG ISI is at the discretion of the Prime Minister and not the Army Chief.



It is alleged that these criminals and thugs were imposed to oust Imran Khan from power, and their agenda was to "hamaray case mukadoo" Unfortunately, their performance since coming into power has been disappointing, and Pakistan has regressed under their rule.



It's important to acknowledge the role of the establishment in Pakistan's current state of affairs. The corrupt criminal establishment is the root cause of the problems facing the country. We must hold them accountable for their actions and work towards building a better future for Pakistan