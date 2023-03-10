What's new

Has IMF failed Pakistan?

A frequent criticism levelled at IMF has been that its structural adjustment programmes (not just Pak) do not address the basic weaknesses of the economy. Including issues pertaining to elite capture and defense expenditure. What do the learned folks here say?

PAKISTAN stands on the brink of default even as it remains engaged with the IMF at the tail end of a three-year programme. While the country’s economic woes are rooted in its own inept policies, IMF has escaped scrutiny of its stabilisation programmes that have failed to put Pakistan on a sustainable path in 22 attempts and certainly needing another programme immediately after this one concludes.

The journey to the brink has been a long one. Throughout the development experience of Pakistan, irresponsible government expenditures led to chronic fiscal deficits, mounting debt and rising interest payments, contributing to excessive domestic demand spilling into external imbalances and loss of reserves. With scant attention to competitiveness, export performance remained weak. Hence, Pakistan experienced persistent foreign exchange crises, forcing the country to seek IMF programmes. Each time, IMF programmes built reserves with borrowed funds, paying previous debts with new loans and arranging financing for foreign exchange shortfalls from various sources. Programmes were approved if creditors could be repaid, not necessarily if Pakistan would be able to stand on its feet.

But inevitably, crises re-emerged soon after the programmes ended because the fundamental issue of increasing foreign exchange earnings for import needs remained unaddressed or aggravated. The programmes failed to recognise that competitiveness is more than the real effective exchange rate in the post-WTO trading world.

Further, in its narrow focus on reducing fiscal imbalances through revenue measures of every kind, Fund programmes paid little heed to the impact of tax measures on investment, resource allocation, economic activity, export promotion and income distribution. As a result, exports remained stagnant, investment rates low and SMEs collapsed in recent years with rampant unemployment. Increasing allocations for income support programmes is neither sustainable nor a substitute for policies to support the robust growth of SMEs and agriculture.

During the current 22nd programme, Pakistan has largely followed the IMF stabilisation programme but like many democratic governments living and spending in the present while ignoring the medium-term consequences of accumulating expensive debt, both governments during the programme period failed to contain expenditures, which exceed 20 per cent of GDP.

With a blind eye towards expenditure growth, the IMF insisted on complex tax measures, ignoring their impact on economic activity and resource allocation to the detriment of growth and competitiveness. Consequently, as governments failed to achieve revenue targets, the IMF forced further stifling tax measures. Growth has slumped below 2pc, exports are declining further from a low level, aggravating the foreign exchange crisis, and inflation has steadily increased from single digits to a historical high of 40pc.

IMF’s dogmatic reliance on higher interest rates to contain inflation and attracting capital inflows to build reserves has proved unsuccessful, because private-sector spending in Pakistan, unlike in more developed economies, isn’t driven by credit, while short-term inflows are unstable for Pakistan, with long-term external liabilities.

Also, high interest rates have crippled industry and increased the burden on the budget; claiming Rs5.2 trillion, over 60pc of all tax revenues. While globally, post-2008 financial crisis, countries have pursued financial repression, keeping interest rates low in response to debt accumulation, IMF has prescribed ever-increasing interest rates in Pakistan, which have risen from 11pc to 20pc over three years, further contributing to increased public debt to over 80pc of GDP.

Despite high interest rates, inflation has steadily risen, raising the cost of doing business, and dampened investment and exports. The IMF prescription to protect interest incomes of banks and creditors from the erosion of inflation has rewarded the rich but failed to protect the poor from the burden of inflation. The most recent increase in interest rates of 300 basis points to 20pc has drained Rs600 billion from budgetary resources that the Fund prescribes to be offset by an increase in sales tax, a burden borne by the poor.

Even if Pakistan reaches an agreement with the IMF to avoid an imminent default before June 2023, the economic crisis would have been postponed, not overcome. And this would have been achieved through severe import controls that have left thousands of containers stranded in ports, closed down industry and reduced exports, besides creating shortages of essential medicines and food items. Looking ahead, Pakistan will need another IMF programme in July, but it must be a stronger homegrown adjustment programme or restructure its debt.

Regards
 
Imran Khan said:
IMF should not give 1 $ let pakistanis solve own issues .
Agreed , seriously how the hell in the world , every department has gas guzzler SUV like Vigo...who swollen down thousands of rupees of petrol every day.....extremely luxury life style. Govt paid, phone bills, travel tickets, house rent, plots, free medical anywhere in the world and the list goes on .....
A dumb Bajwa said during his meeting with Karachi business people ..... print more money.... lollll... he present himself great economist.... " print more money" .
 
IMF hasn't failed Pakistan. It's actually the other way around...


Pakistan has failed the IMF.


In fact, Pakistan has failed everyone.


That is why we say, Pakistan is a failed banana republic of Faujistan.
 
IMF does not run countries, it gives out loans and advises on how to best utilize them. Like any lender there are conditions attached, read the T&C’s. You don’t like it don’t take the loan..
If the country was run properly and or allowed to run properly where army stuck to its job of defending country not creating commercial enterprises, and business owners paid their tax, land owners paid agricultural tax.. property owners paid property tax.. and well off people paid taxes, you wouldn’t be in the situation where you need IMF loans…
Stupid Dawn lifafa journalists… supporting corrupt pdm regime…
 
My banks have also failed me. If they had extended a few million dollars in unsecured loans at a low or no cost and didn't insist on repayments, I would be so much more happier.
 
The economic mess created by the PMLN Govt btw 2013-2018 and now 2022 onwards, is devasting and has long-lasting consequences for Pakistan. Economic experts warned of the consequences of PMLN's economic policies and the actions of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who left a minefield for the incoming Govt back in 2018.

Under PTI, Pakistan has achieved record-breaking exports, remittances, IT exports, and agricultural exports, and repaid a significant portion of its loans, including $32B out of $52B, which was more than 50% in just 3.4 years - the highest ever repayment. These figures are beyond dispute and have been acknowledged by international agencies, including the World Bank, IMF, and ADB. It is worth noting that the Economic Survey of Pakistan, which was released by the PMLN/PDM Govt, not the PTI, highlights these accomplishments.

Even Mufta Ismail has seconded the State Bank's Economic Survey report, which clearly indicates that Pakistan is back on track. Despite the global pandemic, Pakistan's GDP has grown by 5.9% in the past 3 years under the PTI government, and it is expected to reach 6% or higher in 2023, as Mufta himself has acknowledged.

After destroying everything, now PMLN/PDM is now attempting to promote their baseless and false narrative to the Pakistani people. They seem to believe that the Pakistani population is illiterate and gullible, although they have been unsuccessful in convincing the majority of the population. Yes, they can make their followers fool, in fact, they did that. These criminals were brought by the estb just because they had a rift with Khan. It's an open secret now.

The appointment of ISI chief is the Prime Minister's prerogative, and not the Army Chief's. The ISI chief is a military officer who must follow orders from the Prime Minister, whether it's Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Gilani, or Benazir Bhutto. Recently, a journalist asked Khawaja Asif, the Defense Minister in his press conference, about the major rift between Khan and the Army over the appointment of the DG ISI. Khawaja Asif admitted that the appointment of the DG ISI is at the discretion of the Prime Minister and not the Army Chief.

It is alleged that these criminals and thugs were imposed to oust Imran Khan from power, and their agenda was to "hamaray case mukadoo" Unfortunately, their performance since coming into power has been disappointing, and Pakistan has regressed under their rule.

It's important to acknowledge the role of the establishment in Pakistan's current state of affairs. The corrupt criminal establishment is the root cause of the problems facing the country. We must hold them accountable for their actions and work towards building a better future for Pakistan
 
@Clutch and others,

Neither the author of this article nor I am questioning the fact that Pakistan has failed to put its finances in a stable order or as @Clutch says "Pakistan has failed IMF" The point is different.

IMF has given 22 bailouts to Pak; and each time Pak has again gone back to it.

So:

#1 Is there something fundamentally wrong with the IMF prescriptions which makes the programmes either inherently unstable or inadequate to the task?
#2 Does the IMF bear some responsibility for the fact that it has extended a crutch 22 time unsuccessfully and by doing so pushed Pak into a state of perpetual dependency? That by refusing to bail out Pak, it might have forced Pak to carry out the required reforms?

This is not meant to criticise the IMF or the current Pak admin or the previous IK admin. Just want to hear what knowledgeable people have to say.

Regards
 
Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but in the 22 attempts that Pakistan took from the IMF, Pakistan has not completed a single one.

Nations that complete the IMF program tend to stabilize and their economy experiences steady and healthy growth. Nations that don't, end up like Pakistan.

The only thing I blame the IMF for is not being tough enough.

It's like a rich woman trying to help her drug addicted ex-husband that she still has feelings for, but the husband is a piece of shit and only squander the money she gives him to make sure he doesn't become homeless at the very least.
 
HAIDER said:
Agreed , seriously how the hell in the world , every department has gas guzzler SUV like Vigo...who swollen down thousands of rupees of petrol every day.....extremely luxury life style. Govt paid, phone bills, travel tickets, house rent, plots, free medical anywhere in the world and the list goes on .....
A dumb Bajwa said during his meeting with Karachi business people ..... print more money.... lollll... he present himself great economist.... " print more money" .
Bajwa, what can I say, except he was without any brain, or his common sense never passed his ankles to reach his brain. But that's the majority of the Officers Corps in Pakistan.

I can say there is another racial dialog, but I don't want others to think I will brush them with the same brush.

That Guy said:
Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but in the 22 attempts that Pakistan took from the IMF, Pakistan has not completed a single one.

The only thing I blame the IMF for is not being tough enough.

It's like a rich woman trying to help her drug addicted ex-husband that she still has feelings for, but the husband is a piece of shit and only squander the money she gives him to make sure he doesn't become homeless at the very least.
Very valid point indeed.
 
@That Guy said: The only thing I blame the IMF for is not being tough enough.

Exactly. That is where I wanted to steer the direction. Has IMF failed by being not strict enough?

Regards
 
SoulSpokesman said:
@That Guy said: The only thing I blame the IMF for is not being tough enough.

Exactly. That is where I wanted to steer the direction. Has IMF failed by being not strict enough?

Regards
Yes, the problem is that even they have to deal with political pressure as the money they get are from nations with their own interests, namely the US and its closest allies.

Often what happens is that when the IMF wants to be tough, the recipient nation simply calls the US, promises a few things, and gets the US to put pressure on the IMF to give in to the recipient's demands.

Pakistan has historically been a very important nation to the USA (even now), which is why Pakistan has been given so many chances. If it was any other irrelevant country, they would have been told to **** off and do as the IMF says.

In the end, the IMF should be tougher and not give in to political pressure, but they constantly do so to their own detriment.
 
IMF can help Pakistan by doing the following:

1. Chartering a cruise ship and docking it in Karachi

2. Forcing on board, senior leaders of PPP, PML, MQM as well as senior army high command

3. Head towards Guantanamo

4. Dock in Guantanamo and force people on the ship to disembark

5. Leave them there for twenty years.

Everything else is akin to rearranging deckchairs on Titanic
 

