Has anyone seen a picture or image of Imran Khan since his arrest?

Has anyone seen a picture of Imran Khan since his arrest?

If yes, can you share here?

I think the corrupt Pakistanis aka Military Establishment, Pakistani PDM, Pakistani Supreme Courts and judges, and the presstitue media are purposely suppressing his pictures from being leaked.


Ps* for those who do not know: Presstitute is a term that references journalists and 'talking heads' in mainstream media who give biased and predetermined views misleadingly tailored to fit a particular partisan, financial or business agenda, thus neglecting the fundamental duty to report news impartially.
 

