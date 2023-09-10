Has anyone seen a picture or image of Imran Khan since his arrest?

Clutch
- Aug 3, 2008
- 16,271
- -3
Has anyone seen a picture of Imran Khan since his arrest?
If yes, can you share here?
I think the corrupt Pakistanis aka Military Establishment, Pakistani PDM, Pakistani Supreme Courts and judges, and the presstitue media are purposely suppressing his pictures from being leaked.
Ps* for those who do not know: Presstitute is a term that references journalists and 'talking heads' in mainstream media who give biased and predetermined views misleadingly tailored to fit a particular partisan, financial or business agenda, thus neglecting the fundamental duty to report news impartially.
