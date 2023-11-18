Has any COAS Use Bullet-Proof-glass While Attending Meeting inside a Building ?

Crimson Blue
ISPR has released a clip in which COAS can be seen to address religious figures from behind a bullet proof glass. According to ISPR this meeting took place in GHQ.
I cannot remember if a previous COAS has used bullet proof glass inside GHQ or otherwise in past. Can some with more knowledge please weigh in?
I am linking ISPR video below but not sure for how long they would allow it to be public:
