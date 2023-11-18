What's new

Has any COAS Use Bullet-Proof-glass While Attending Meeting inside a Building ?

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 7, 2019
Messages
2,560
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ISPR has released a clip in which COAS can be seen to address religious figures from behind a bullet proof glass. According to ISPR this meeting took place in GHQ.

I cannot remember if a previous COAS has used bullet proof glass inside GHQ or otherwise in past. Can some with more knowledge please weigh in?

I am linking ISPR video below but not sure for how long they would allow it to be public:


 
This is a screen shot from ISPR video, in case that video gets deleted.
And BTW twitter is on the roll about this brave soldier using bullet proof shield in his own headquarter.



1700275467204.png
 
Crimson Blue said:
ISPR has released a clip in which COAS can be seen to address religious figures from behind a bullet proof glass. According to ISPR this meeting took place in GHQ.

I cannot remember if a previous COAS has used bullet proof glass inside GHQ or otherwise in past. Can some with more knowledge please weigh in?

I am linking ISPR video below but not sure for how long they would allow it to be public:
Click to expand...

They are greedy old farts.
Not just Hafiz saab, all of them.

Just look at their houses, and their lives of luxury;
as if they have no plans to die ever,
all they want is to consume and keep consuming more and more.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘An example of hypocrisy’: Army declares violence in wake of Imran’s arrest a ‘black chapter’
Replies
1
Views
767
Dil Pakistan
Dil Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Former Spymaster Faiz Hameed Under House Arrest, Claims Asad Toor
2
Replies
15
Views
994
TacOps
T
ghazi52
Regional countries call upon Afghanistan to prevent becoming a ‘terrorism hotspot’
Replies
0
Views
278
ghazi52
ghazi52
P
  • Article
Pakistan nuclear weapons, 2023
Replies
0
Views
669
PK784
P
C
India is a friend. Pakistan is not. (US president Bush memo)
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
99
Views
7K
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom