Haryana: Sikh youth beaten up for not raising slogans of 'Khalistan Murdabad'​

author,Sat Singh

roll,BBC Associates

18 November 2023

What happened that day?​

Protest by the Sikh community in Panipat​

What action did the Panipat police take?​

IMAGE SOURCE,BBC/ SAT SINGHpicture caption,Gurdeep Singh"I never dreamed that someone would beat me in the name of religion in my own country, strip me of my turban, my dignity and insult me by calling me a Khalistani."This was said by Gurdeep Singh, a twenty-year-old Sikh youth from Panipat. Last week, Gurdeep Singh was a victim of alleged hate violence and was asked by some youths to raise slogans of 'Hindostan Zindabad and Khalistan Murdabad'.In case of not doing so, Gurdeep was beaten up by some people.IMAGE SOURCE,SAT SINGH/BBCpicture caption,A picture of Gurdeep Singh being beaten with beltsBelonging to a Sikh family, Gurdeep lives in a colony of Hisar Bazar in Panipat. Gurdeep's father works in welding.Gurdeep has passed external class this year. Nowadays they are preparing for IELTS.Gurdeep said that on November 10, he went to fill fuel in the scooter at a petrol pump in the city. There was a liquor store nearby.When they filled the fuel and started walking from there, two or three people standing nearby called them and asked them to raise slogans of 'Hindostan Zindabad' and then insisted on saying 'Resistance to Khalistan'."They said, 'O Sardar, come here, say Hindustan Zindabad,'" Gurdeep explains.According to Gurdeep, they raised slogans of 'Hindostan Zindabad' twice and were asked to say 'Khalistan Murdabad'.According to Gurdeep, as soon as he tried to leave, the gathered youths started abusing him. He said 'Like Sardar, it's 12 o'clock' and he started fighting with Gurdeep."When I went inside a nearby contract to escape, the man entered the contract with two-three other accomplices and started taking away my mobile phone and scooter keys," he said.“When I tried to run away, they removed my turban and started abusing me. Then they started beating me with belts."Gurdeep Singh says, “They pulled my hair and kicked and beat me for a long time. I somehow escaped and asked for someone's phone to inform my family that I was being attacked."Gurdeep said that in the meantime, the contract employees called the police helpline number 112 and the police reached the spot.He said, "I also gave a written complaint to the police and after that the police registered a case against them and arrested two people."According to Gurdeep, later both got bail.IMAGE SOURCE,SAT SINGH/BBCpicture caption,After the incident with Gurdeep Singh, the people of the Sikh community gathered in the Gurdwara and condemned the incident.In protest of the incident that happened to Gurdeep Singh, the people of the Sikh community had gathered at the first Patsahhi Gurdwara Sahib of Panipat.Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee Joint Secretary Mohanjit Singh expressed concern over this incident and said that Gurdeep's father Balbir Singh's family is very respectable and hardworking and is known for good works in Panipat.According to him, the representatives of the Sikh community will meet with the police administration and demand strict action against those who are inciting religious sentiments and looting.He said that around 25 thousand Sikhs live in Panipat and such an incident has never come to light before.He said that, "As in many foreign countries there is a severe punishment for insulting the Sikh turban, there should be such a punishment here too so that the people of the Sikh community can live in peace."IMAGE SOURCE,BBC/SAT SINGHpicture caption,Section 295 has also been added in this casePolice have registered a case against three persons Shalu, Deepak Nepali and Om Shashwat.Inspector Vilas Ram, Head of Thana Sadar, said that two accused had already been arrested and the third was arrested on Friday.They are keeping an eye on this matter and section 295 has also been added in this regardAccording to the information received, the three accused have faced many criminal cases before and all three are unemployed.