Haryana: Hindus hold rally in support of Hindu murderer of mosque imam

INDIA

Mahapanchayat Organized By Hindu Samaj In Gurugram In Support Of Accused In Imam’s Killing​

By
The Observer Post
Published
17 hours ago
Untitled-design-2023-08-06T190907.902-780x470-1.jpg

Hundreds of people participated in a mahapanchayat organized by the right-wing organization Hindu Samaj at Tigra village on Sunday, August 6. The congregation came together in support of the accused arrested for killing Imam Hafiz Saad during recent violent clashes in Haryana.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) DLF Gurugram, Vikas Kaushik, spoke to ANI and affirmed that the city has remained peaceful with no incidents of violence reported in the last 2-3 days.
“We have had talks with all sides. They have assured us that the panchayat will happen peacefully,” the senior police officer said.

However, concerns have been raised as the Nuh district administration continued its demolition drive for the fourth consecutive day. The administration has been tearing down ‘illegal’ structures, including the shanties of several Muslim migrant workers.
On this day, the demolition drive also targeted a three-storey hotel opposite the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College. This has led to apprehensions, particularly among the minority community.
The violent clashes that erupted on July 31 between two religious groups during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad-led shobha yatra in Nuh escalated to neighboring districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad. The clashes resulted in the deaths of six people, including a 19-year-old imam from Uttar Pradesh and two home guards.
As a measure to maintain law and order, the Haryana government announced that mobile internet services would remain suspended in the Nuh district until August 8.

theobserverpost.com

Mahapanchayat Organized by Hindu Samaj in Gurugram in Support of Accused in Imam's Killing

Hundreds of people participated in a mahapanchayat organized by the right-wing organization Hindu Samaj at Tigra village on Sunday, August 6. The congregation came together in support of the accused arrested for killing Imam Hafiz Saad during recent violent clashes in Haryana. Assistant...
theobserverpost.com theobserverpost.com
 

