What's new

Haryana approves Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror-Alwar and Delhi to Panipat RRTS projects

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,433
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
1684177977471.png

The Haryana Government Monday gave approval to Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB)-Alwar and Delhi to Panipat regional rapid transit system (RRTS) projects.

During the RRTS meeting chaired by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal in Chandigarh, it was revealed that the Delhi-SNB RRTS corridor will have a 107 km-long alignment, with 70 km elevated and the remaining 37 km underground. It will feature six underground, nine elevated, and one at-grade station. A depot is being planned at Dharuhera.

The length of the corridor passing through Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are 23 km, 83 km, and 2 km, respectively. The elevated portion of the proposed alignment is set to be located on the median of the old Delhi-Gurugram Highway, the Right of Way (ROW) of Sector 17 in Gurugram, and NH-40, 48 up to SNB (Rajasthan state border).

Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan have approved the project and the sanction is under consideration with the Centre.

The proposed stations of the Delhi-SNB corridor are Sarai Kale Khan, INA, Munirka, Aerocity, Udyog Vihar, Sector-17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal and SNB.

The 103 km-long Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor has an elevated length of 11.5 km and the remaining 91.5 km underground. It has two underground, 14 elevated, and two at-grade stations. Two depots might come up at Murthal and Panipat. The length passing through Delhi and Haryana are 36.2 km and 66.8 km, respectively.

“RRTS project is one of the key strategic interventions of Government of India and accordingly, has been included in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) of India aimed at transforming urban mobility and bringing sustainable, comfortable, and swift public transportation to the public to empower them through access to education, healthcare, employment, and economic opportunities".

“National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is a Joint Venture company of Government of India (GOI) and participating State Governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan and is under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), GOI. NCRTC is mandated for designing, developing, implementing, financing, operating, and maintaining Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects in NCR to provide comfortable and fast transit to NCR towns and meet the high growth in transport demand,” a government spokesperson said.

“Through video conferencing, MD, NCRTC, Vivek Singh informed that of Delhi-Meerut RRTS… 17 km from Sahibabad to Duhai is ready for commissioning. He also discussed with the chief secretary regarding the formulation of the unified security plan for RRTS corridors,” the spokesperson added.
indianexpress.com

Haryana gives nod to regional rapid transit system projects

The sanction of these projects now is under consideration with the Government of India, said an official statement here on Monday.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
Last edited:
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: 14 Km Delhi Stretch Of RAPIDX To Get Ready By 2025
1684178530614.png

New Delhi: The 17-kilometre priority section of RAPIDX, running from Sahibabad to Duhai, is expected to be operational by June of this year. Meanwhile, the 14-km stretch in Delhi, which will include three stations (Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar), is expected to be ready for use in early 2025. The fourth station, Jangpura, will be built alongside a stabling yard.


Once all three RAPIDX corridors are completed, an operation control centre will be established at Jangpura RAPIDX station, along with a stabling yard and a warehouse. The 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, which has 25 stations, is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

However, the Delhi section with three stations will be operational before the rest of the corridor. The section beyond the priority section to Meerut is also under construction and is expected to be completed on schedule.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is in charge of the project, says that within two years, people will be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour via RAPIDX.

The high-speed train service will connect suburbs such as Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut to Delhi and provide passengers with a comfortable and air-conditioned environment.

The trains will use regenerative braking technology to save energy, making them environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. It is expected to reduce 2,50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

All the upcoming stations will be equipped with modern facilities such as escalators, lifts, and automatic fare collection systems. The entire corridor is expected to have a daily ridership of around 8 lakh passengers.
www.google.com

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: 14 Km Delhi Stretch Of RAPIDX To Get Ready By 2025

The 17-kilometre priority section of RAPIDX, running from Sahibabad to Duhai, is expected to be operational by June of this year. Meanwhile, the 14-km stretch in Delhi, which will include three stations (Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar), is expected to be ready for use in early...
www.google.com www.google.com

@Skull and Bones @Raj-Hindustani @Cheepek @ni8mare @MilSpec @CallSignMaverick
 

Similar threads

A
Gurugram: Six-Lane Sohna Elevated Highway Between Rajiv Chowk And Badshahpur Opens For Traffic
Replies
0
Views
636
avenuepark57
A
A
Dwarka Expressway to be first elevated urban expressway in India, will be operational in 2023: Nitin Gadkari
Replies
1
Views
846
my2cents
my2cents
S
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Eco-friendly features of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System
Replies
0
Views
316
safari2021
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China firm wins contract to build 5.6km underground stretch of Delhi-Meerut rapid rail project
Replies
10
Views
1K
newb3e
newb3e
S
World’s longest expressway between Delhi and Mumbai to open in March 2023: All you need to know
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
8K
walterbibikow
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom