Haryana approves Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror-Alwar and Delhi to Panipat RRTS projects

Haryana gives nod to regional rapid transit system projects The sanction of these projects now is under consideration with the Government of India, said an official statement here on Monday.

The Haryana Government Monday gave approval to Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB)-Alwar and Delhi to Panipat regional rapid transit system (RRTS) projects.During the RRTS meeting chaired by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal in Chandigarh, it was revealed that the Delhi-SNB RRTS corridor will have a 107 km-long alignment, with 70 km elevated and the remaining 37 km underground. It will feature six underground, nine elevated, and one at-grade station. A depot is being planned at Dharuhera.The length of the corridor passing through Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are 23 km, 83 km, and 2 km, respectively. The elevated portion of the proposed alignment is set to be located on the median of the old Delhi-Gurugram Highway, the Right of Way (ROW) of Sector 17 in Gurugram, and NH-40, 48 up to SNB (Rajasthan state border).Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan have approved the project and the sanction is under consideration with the Centre.The proposed stations of the Delhi-SNB corridor are Sarai Kale Khan, INA, Munirka, Aerocity, Udyog Vihar, Sector-17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal and SNB.The 103 km-long Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor has an elevated length of 11.5 km and the remaining 91.5 km underground. It has two underground, 14 elevated, and two at-grade stations. Two depots might come up at Murthal and Panipat. The length passing through Delhi and Haryana are 36.2 km and 66.8 km, respectively.“RRTS project is one of the key strategic interventions of Government of India and accordingly, has been included in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) of India aimed at transforming urban mobility and bringing sustainable, comfortable, and swift public transportation to the public to empower them through access to education, healthcare, employment, and economic opportunities".“National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is a Joint Venture company of Government of India (GOI) and participating State Governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan and is under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), GOI. NCRTC is mandated for designing, developing, implementing, financing, operating, and maintaining Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects in NCR to provide comfortable and fast transit to NCR towns and meet the high growth in transport demand,” a government spokesperson said.“Through video conferencing, MD, NCRTC, Vivek Singh informed that of Delhi-Meerut RRTS… 17 km from Sahibabad to Duhai is ready for commissioning. He also discussed with the chief secretary regarding the formulation of the unified security plan for RRTS corridors,” the spokesperson added.