What's new

Hardeep Singh Nijjar - Details on Investigation published by local media

N

nibba

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 23, 2023
Messages
108
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
Canada
I've been following the news on this since the murder and I thought I'd share some of it. The local news here is actually significantly better than national news that may get out to international audiences.

June 18 - First article right after the murder
vancouversun.com

Surrey Sikh temple leader gunned down in his vehicle Sunday night

The Guru Nanak Gurdwara president, who was killed on Sunday, had been told by CSIS that there were threats again him, his lawyer said.
vancouversun.com vancouversun.com

Pannun cries a lot in this article (and all the following articles) so its pretty entertaining. But no real info

June - 19 - confirmed reports that CSIS is involved in investigation
vancouversun.com

IHIT plans to consult spy agency over Surrey temple killing

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will liaise with Canada’s spy agency after the targeted murder in Surrey of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
vancouversun.com vancouversun.com

"Another source said a contract on Nijjar had been circulating for several weeks on an encrypted online site used to hire gang hitmen."

This is common in mid-level gang wars in canada. They put out hit on the encrypted sites and free lance hitmen take them.

June 20 - India's possible involvement is brought up, possible gangland/gurudwara rivalry with Ripudaman Singh Malik also brought up
vancouversun.com

Investigators probe possible motives in Surrey Sikh leader's murder

Was Hardeep Nijjar targeted because he wanted to break up India? Or because of a dispute closer to home? Read more.
vancouversun.com vancouversun.com

"Nijjar told Postmedia that he had no conflict with Malik, despite an earlier dispute related to Malik printing the Sikh holy book — the Guru Granth Sahib — in Surrey in violation of a religious edict.
Postmedia has learned that their dispute was ongoing at the time Malik was gunned down outside his Surrey import business."

Importantly this proves that trudeaus excuse that he HAD to go public because india's involvement might be released by media as complete dogshit.

June 21 - Suspects identified as two fat guys in masks who ran away on foot to a car

vancouversun.com

Masked suspects fled on foot after killing Sikh leader Hardeep Nijjar: IHIT

After shooting Nijjar, the killers then ran south, through Cougar Creek Park and onto 121st where it’s believe a getaway car was waiting.
vancouversun.com vancouversun.com

August 16 - Two months after the murder and one month before trudeaus emotional breakdown in parliament they finally identify..a car and ask the public if they remember a camy from 2 months ago..

vancouversun.com

B.C. homicide squad identifies suspects' vehicle in Surrey Sikh leader's murder

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said they believe the driver of the Camry is a third suspect in the murder.
vancouversun.com vancouversun.com

"He said the Camry driver “was waiting on 121 Street … for the two suspects before and during the homicide. … If you recognize this vehicle, or this driver, we ask that you please contact it immediately.”

I'll let you come to your own conclusions if the crack team of investigators at MAJOR NATO POWER canada are holding smoking gun evidence
 

Similar threads

P
Trudeau accuses Indian government of involvement in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
16 17 18 19 20 21
Replies
314
Views
5K
bloo
bloo
Raj-Hindustani
India warns citizens on Canada travel amid row over Sikh leader’s murder
2 3
Replies
33
Views
564
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
P
  • Article
U.S. asserts support for Canada amid confrontation with India over Sikh activist's death
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
950
Meengla
Meengla
Bilal9
India tells citizens in Canada to exercise caution as relations worsen
Replies
0
Views
38
Bilal9
Bilal9
N
Canada’s allies rebuff its requests to join in accusations against India
Replies
2
Views
124
Rajput of Bihar
Rajput of Bihar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom