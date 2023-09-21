Hardeep Singh Nijjar - Details on Investigation published by local media

Surrey Sikh temple leader gunned down in his vehicle Sunday night The Guru Nanak Gurdwara president, who was killed on Sunday, had been told by CSIS that there were threats again him, his lawyer said.

IHIT plans to consult spy agency over Surrey temple killing Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will liaise with Canada’s spy agency after the targeted murder in Surrey of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Investigators probe possible motives in Surrey Sikh leader's murder Was Hardeep Nijjar targeted because he wanted to break up India? Or because of a dispute closer to home? Read more.

Masked suspects fled on foot after killing Sikh leader Hardeep Nijjar: IHIT After shooting Nijjar, the killers then ran south, through Cougar Creek Park and onto 121st where it’s believe a getaway car was waiting.

B.C. homicide squad identifies suspects' vehicle in Surrey Sikh leader's murder The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said they believe the driver of the Camry is a third suspect in the murder.

I've been following the news on this since the murder and I thought I'd share some of it. The local news here is actually significantly better than national news that may get out to international audiences.Pannun cries a lot in this article (and all the following articles) so its pretty entertaining. But no real info"Another source said a contract on Nijjar had been circulating for several weeks on an encrypted online site used to hire gang hitmen."This is common in mid-level gang wars in canada. They put out hit on the encrypted sites and free lance hitmen take them."Nijjar told Postmedia that he had no conflict with Malik, despite an earlier dispute related to Malik printing the Sikh holy book — the Guru Granth Sahib — in Surrey in violation of a religious edict.Postmedia has learned that their dispute was ongoing at the time Malik was gunned down outside his Surrey import business."Importantly this proves that trudeaus excuse that he HAD to go public because india's involvement might be released by media as complete dogshit."He said the Camry driver “was waiting on 121 Street … for the two suspects before and during the homicide. … If you recognize this vehicle, or this driver, we ask that you please contact it immediately.”I'll let you come to your own conclusions if the crack team of investigators at MAJOR NATO POWER canada are holding smoking gun evidence