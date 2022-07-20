What's new

Harbour looks to confirm commerciality at potentially giant Indonesian gas discovery

Initial success for Harbour Energy at play-opening deepwater exploration well in Indonesia​

UK-listed Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) has announced initial success at its play-opening deepwater Timpan-1 exploration well offshore Indonesia in the North Sumatra basin. Significantly, the initial result bodes well for the frontier area and could open up more petroleum plays, which are thought to be gas prone.
By Damon Evans
13/07/2022, 1:28 pm

1658339428163.png

The Capella drillship drilled the Timpan-1 exploration well offshore Indonesia

UK-listed Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) has announced initial success at its play-opening deepwater Timpan-1 exploration well offshore Indonesia in the North Sumatra basin. Significantly, the initial result bodes well for the frontier area and could open up more petroleum plays, which are thought to be gas prone.

The operator said it has completed the drilling of the Timpan-1 exploration well, located 150 kilometres offshore Indonesia, in a water depth of 4,245 feet, with the West Capella drillship, at its Andaman II production-sharing contract (PSC)

“The well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 13,818 feet subsea. The well hit a 390 foot gas column in a high net-to-gross, fine-grained sandstone reservoir with associated permeability of 1-10 mD. A full data acquisition programme has been completed including wireline logging, 240 feet of core recovered and a drill stem test,” Harbour said in a statement.

“The well flowed on test at 27 mmscfd of gas and 1,884 bopd of associated 58 degrees API condensate through a 56/64 inch choke. While the well has encountered a material gas accumulation, further work will be required to establish commerciality and the full potential of this play across the licence,” said the company.

Gary Selbie, President Director of Harbour in Indonesia, said, “we are encouraged by the result of this play-opening exploration well. We look forward to working with our partners and the Government of Indonesia to determine the potential for commercialisation of this important discovery.”

Mubadala Petroleum, a parter in the Timpan-1 well, said the results are especially important as an indication that the adjacent fields the Andaman I and South Andaman, which it operates with 80% interest, will also include material under-explored resources, reinforcing the potential to help meet energy demand in the region and align with its expansion plans in Indonesia.

Potential For Big Discoveries

The region, which is largely undrilled, offers the potential for big gas discoveries. The Timpan play opening well was targeting 300 million barrels of oil equivalent and was expected to be gas prone, Harbour said last December. The gross play potential is up to 12 trillion cubic feet and 400 million barrels of condensate.

Significantly, the company has already identified potential commercialisation paths with first gas eyed by 2026, as well as options for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Premier Oil, now a Harbour company, holds a 40% operated interest at the Andaman II Block. It said it has a strong supportive partnership with BP (LON:BP) and Mubadala, both partners in the PSC.

“Success at Timpan will de-risk the other prospects from the block. One of the significant factors behind the commerciality of these finds would be where the produced gas is marketed,” said Prateek Pandey, vice president analysis at Rystad Energy.

Repsol and Petronas are also drilling the much-anticipated Rencong-1X exploration well in the North Sumatra basin. The probe is targeting potential giant gas pockets in the Andaman III exploration Block in waters 1500 meters deep.

“The success from these blocks could open up many petroleum plays in the deeper sections, which are estimated to hold a majority of the gas resources in the basin. A commercial discovery would also pave the way for more E&P operators to explore the relatively untouched deeper plays in the country that has so far been characterised by discoveries made primarily in the shallow waters and onshore plays,” noted Pandey.

Indonesia’s upstream regulator SKK Migas said it will encourage Harbour Energy to drill in other structures in the Andaman block that have a number of similar structures. “I have a report that Premier Oil will focus on structures in the western area that have the same play as the current discovery. This is encouraging news, and we are optimistic that in the future oil and gas reserves will be found in this block,” said deputy for planning at SKK Migas Benny Lubiantara.

“Along with the discussion of work, program & budget (WPnB) in 2023, SKK Migas will encourage Premier Oil to reinvest in this block, so that discoveries can be found in the future,” he said.

www.energyvoice.com

Initial success for Harbour Energy at play-opening deepwater exploration well in Indonesia - News for the Energy Sector

UK-listed Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) has announced initial success at its play-opening deepwater Timpan-1 exploration well offshore Indonesia in the North
www.energyvoice.com
 

Harbour looks to confirm commerciality at potentially giant Indonesian gas discovery​

UK operator has more work to do on its deep-water Timpan find — potentially the largest gas discovery in Indonesia in more than 20 years

13 July 2022 3:56 GMT UPDATED 13 July 2022 14:27 GMT
By Amanda Battersby


UK independent Harbour Energy is left wondering whether it has a commercial project on its hands with the deep-water Timpan field offshore Indonesia, despite making a significant play-opening gas condensate discovery with its initial wildcat on the structure.

The Timpan-1 exploration well, which was drilled to a total depth of 13,818 feet by the drillship West Capella on the Andaman II production sharing contract, encountered a 390-foot gas column in a high net-to-gross, fine-grained sandstone reservoir with associated permeability of one to 10 millidarcies.

www.upstreamonline.com

Harbour looks to confirm commerciality at potentially giant Indonesian gas discovery | Upstream Online

UK operator has more work to do on its deep-water Timpan find — potentially the largest gas discovery in Indonesia in more than 20 years
www.upstreamonline.com
 

20.02.2019

Repsol announces huge gas discovery in Indonesia

- KBD-2X well completed in South Sumatra’s Sakakemang block estimated to contain at least 56.6 billion cubic meters of recoverable resources

home > Upstream, News from companies, Asia, General 20.02.2019 10:42 Hale Türkeş


Repsol announces huge gas discovery in Indonesia




Repsol and partners Petronas and Moeco made a huge gas discovery in Indonesia, which is the largest in the country in 18 years, and one of the ten largest finds in the world in the past 12 months, Repsol announced Tuesday.

According to the Spanish company's statement, the discovery was made in the Sakakemang block in South Sumatra, and the KBD-2X well completed along with partners Petronas and Japanese Moeco is estimated to contain at least 2 trillion cubic feet (56.6 billion cubic meters) of recoverable resources.

Repsol is the operator of the block with a 45 percent working interest. Petronas also owns a 45 percent interest while Moeco holds the remaining 10 percent.

According to the press release, Repsol will continue the exploratory work in the coming months with an additional planned appraisal well.

'Repsol has cooperated closely with [Indonesia's] SKK Migas on the exploration activity carried out in the block and continues to work on next steps with Indonesian authorities,' it said.
Founded by the Indonesian government, SKK Migas is a special task force for upstream oil and gas business activities.

According to the statement, Indonesia is the focus of Repsol's exploration investments in Southeast Asia. The company holds several onshore and offshore licenses in Sumatra, and plans to execute an intense drilling and seismic acquisition campaign in 2019 and 2020.
By Hale Turkes
Anadolu Agency

www.aa.com.tr

Repsol announces huge gas discovery in Indonesia

- KBD-2X well completed in South Sumatra’s Sakakemang block estimated to contain at least 56.6 billion cubic meters of recoverable resources - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr
 

In Andaman Block, Indonesia Finds World’s Largest Gas Resources​

By Editorial Team 21/07/2022
Summary

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) revealed that the gas resources potential in the Andamans is quite high, with an average finding of 6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from each block being developed. The Director General of Oil and Gas Tutuka Ariadji claims that the Andamans gas resource potential is the largest discovery yet in the world.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy and Premier Oil Andaman Ltd, the Andaman II Block operator, identified potential gas resources reaching six tcf in the Timpan-2 exploration well. ESDM Ministry estimates the reserves are also found in other blocks in the Andamans, for example, the Andaman Block III.

On July 18, Repsol Andaman B.V as the operator began drilling the Rencong-1X exploration well. "The average [output] is around six tcf, so if you collect the three blocks in Andaman, it can be bigger than the Masela Block," Tutuka said on Wednesday.

dinsights.katadata.co.id

In Andaman Block, Indonesia Finds World’s Largest Gas Resources | D-Insights

The Ministry of Energy revealed that the gas resources potential in the Andamans is quite high, with an average finding of 6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from each developed block.
dinsights.katadata.co.id
 
This is Masela block in Sulawesi island news update. The block is still not yet explored, still in preliminary stage

-----------------------------------------

Inpex to Get a Partner for the Abadi LNG Project by 2022: SKK Migas​

By Editorial Team 18/07/2022
Summary

The Upstream Oil and Gas Business Regulatory Task Force (SKK Migas) targets Inpex Corporation to get partners working on the Masela Block Abadi LNG project by the end of this year. Head of SKK Migas Dwi Soetjipto said his agency would help Inpex seek partners this year.

While seeking partners, Inpex will finalize the approval of the Environmental Impact Analysis (AMDAL) document and the acquisition of non-forest land for the Abadi LNG project. "The Abadi Masela project is targeted for completion this year for its partnership and CCUS [carbon capture, utilization, and storage] studies," Dwi said on Friday.

SKK Migas is also still waiting for the revised plan of development (POD) from Inpex to include the CCUS facility in the Abadi LNG project. However, Inpex can only submit a revised POD if it has a new partner. "As far as I know, Inpex offers [the Abadi LNG Project] to various parties because it is quite attractive; the reserves are large," Dwi said.

dinsights.katadata.co.id

Inpex to Get a Partner for the Abadi LNG Project by 2022: SKK Migas | D-Insights

SKK Migas targets Inpex Corporation to get partners working on the Masela Block Abadi LNG project by the end of this year. While looking for partners, Inpex will finalize the AMDAL document approval.
dinsights.katadata.co.id
 
This Tangguh train 3 project will likely to complete in the end of 2022. Japanese power plant will get 25 % of the out put, while Indonesia state owned electricity company, PLN, will get 75 % of the out put. This is long term contract and the price deal has been set particularly for PLN which will have much below market price since gas price in Indonesia is capped, much lower than current market price.


--------------------------------------------------

BP’s delayed Tangguh Train 3 LNG project is 90% finished​

Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has said that the progress of construction at the BP-led Tangguh Train 3 LNG project in Indonesia’s West Papua province has reached more than 90%.
By Damon Evans
28/06/2022, 5:26 am

© BP
An LNG carrier docked at the end of a long jetty

The docked Chinese LNG tanker Min Rong at the Tangguh LNG plant jetty in Indonesia.
Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Sign Up

Sign Up
Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has said that the progress of construction at the BP-led Tangguh Train 3 LNG project in Indonesia’s West Papua province has reached more than 90%.

The Director General of Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Tutuka Ariadji, is optimistic that the construction will be finished by March 2023. However, there are two challenges for BP to focus on, namely degreasing in the refinery acid gas removal unit (agru) and area compressor, as they could derail the current timeline. “If you want construction to be completed on time, then these two critical things must be completed,” local media reported him saying.

Last December, Indonesia’s upstream regulator SKK Migas reported that the start-up of BP’s (LON:BP) Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) Train 3 project had been delayed again due to the pandemic. As a result it was expected to start up at the end of 2022.

Before the December announcement, SKK Migas had expected Train 3 at the LNG project to start-up in 2Q 2022. Construction at the project has been significantly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. Completion of the project was previously targeted for the third quarter of 2021, which already marked a delay by one year from its planned start-up after natural disasters had disrupted logistics.

When Train 3, initially expected to cost $8 billion before any delays, eventually comes online, the total capacity at Tangguh will be 11.4 million tonnes per year. While LNG from Train 1 and Train 2 is mostly for export, 75% of LNG from Train 3 would be supplied to state utility PLN and the remaining 25% for export to Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Company.

www.energyvoice.com

BP’s delayed Tangguh Train 3 LNG project is 90% finished

Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has said that the progress of construction at the BP-led Tangguh Train 3 LNG project in Indonesia’s
www.energyvoice.com

 
Jambaran Tiung Biru Project Ready for Gas In

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 News 322
Share :
Share :

1658378817792.png


Bojonegoro, the Jambaran Tiung Biru (JTB) national strategic project is ready for gas this July. The preparations have entered the final stage, especially ensuring that oil and gas safety standards have been met.

"For this gas, there is still a little that needs to be repaired, its safety is ensured. We will wait a few more days and hopefully the problem can be resolved and then the gas will be carried out," said Director General of Oil and Gas Tutuka Ariadji during a working visit to the Jambaran Project Tiung Biru in Bojonegoro, East Java, Wednesday (13/7).

Also participating in this visit were Deputy 1 of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Febry Calvin Tetelepta, Director of Upstream Oil and Gas Business Development Mustafid Gunawan and Director of Oil and Gas Program Development Dwi Anggoro Ismukurnianto, KSP Expert Hageng Suryo Nugroho, and President Director of PT Pertamina EP Cepu Awang Lazuardi.

According to Tutuka, currently all oil and gas equipment or installations in the JTB Project have been installed in the field. However, there are still aspects of oil and gas safety that need to be confirmed. "Regarding safety , it must be ensured and in the oil and gas industry, safety is number one," added Tutuka.
img-20220713-wa0100.jpg

For information, this gas is the initial stage of proving that the equipment and installations are well integrated, as well as their implementation that still pays attention to oil and gas safety.
After the gas in runs smoothly, the next stage is gas on stream. "After confirming that the equipment is functioning properly, then gas will be on stream. It still takes some more time," said Tutuka, who during his field visit had led a prayer so that this project could operate properly.

The government appreciates PT Pertamina EP Cepu (PEPC) for its achievements where JTB was successfully built by the nation's children. In addition, the oil and gas safety factor is also one of the main focuses because since 2017 there have been no work accidents.

"We highly appreciate PT Pertamina and PT Pertamina Cepu. We will continue to work together to be able to carry out this gas well and then deliver gas from JTB to industries and companies that need it," said Tutuka.
img-20220713-wa0110.jpg

On the same occasion, Deputy 1 of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Febry Calvin Tetelepta said that JTB is a strategic project because with this JTB project the gas supply in Java for industry can run well. "Therefore, in particular, we give our appreciation to PEPC, as well as Rekind and SKK Migas who have worked very seriously. So that in July this gas will be in and in August it will be on stream,” he said.

PEPC President Director Awang Blueuardi expressed his gratitude for the continuous support provided by the Government through the Directorate General of Oil and Gas and KSP in the success of this JTB Project. Regarding safety, according to Awang, JTB always prioritizes the safety aspect. He always emphasizes to his team to always prioritize safety at every stage of work towards on stream. “Don't sacrifice safety to just pursue production. But we still try our best effort for future improvements," said Awang.
img-20220713-wa0108.jpg

The JTB project is projected to be a source of energy to meet the energy needs of the community and industry, as well as electricity, especially in East Java and Central Java.

This field can produce 315 MMSCFD of raw gas and 2700 bcpd of condensate. In addition, there is potential for additional production of up to 20 MMSCFD, so that there is an increase in gas sales production from 172 MMSCFD to 192 MMSCFD. (TW/KDB)

 
GEO ExPro

In February 2019 Repsol announced that its Kali Berau Dalam-2X (KBD-2X) well had found at least 2 Tcf of recoverable gas, making it the largest discovery in Indonesia for 18 years.

This article appeared in Vol. 16, No. 2 - 2019

Largest Gas Discovery in Indonesia in 18 Years​

Largest_Gas_Discovery_Indonesia_Repsol.jpg
In February 2019 Repsol announced that its Kali Berau Dalam-2X (KBD-2X) well had found at least 2 Tcf of recoverable gas, making it the largest discovery in Indonesia for 18 years – since the Cepu discovery in 2001 – and one of the ten biggest finds in the world in the last 12 months. Prior to drilling, the prospect was estimated to hold in the region of 1.5 Tcfg, or over 250 MMboe.

KBD-2X is in the 4.7 hectare Sakakemang Block, about 100 km north-west of Palembang on the southern part of the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The original well in the prospect, which targeted the pre-Tertiary fractured basement play, had well control issues and was re-entered earlier this year. It is hoped that this discovery will bring a much needed boost to Indonesia’s energy supply situation, particularly as it lies only 25 km from the Grissik gas plant, which gathers and processes production primarily from ConocoPhilips-operated Corridor PSC, where supply is expected to start to decline from 2024.

As operator, Repsol holds a 45% stake in the permit. Its partners are Petronas, which farmed into 45% of the block in January 2019 and MOECO, with 10%. Repsol holds several licenses in Sumatra, both onshore and offshore, and plans to execute an intense drilling and seismic acquisition campaign during 2019 and 2020.

www.geoexpro.com

Largest Gas Discovery in Indonesia in 18 Years

In February 2019 Repsol announced that its Kali Berau Dalam--2X (KBD-2X) well had found at least 2 Tcf of recoverable gas, making it the largest discovery in Indonesia for 18 years.
www.geoexpro.com

Conoco Philip operation in Indonesia has been bough by our national private own company, PT Medco Energy.

 

Aceh has promising oil and gas potential: Ministry​

6 hours ago

Aceh has promising oil and gas potential: Ministry

The director general of oil and gas at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, Tutuka Ariadji. (ANTARA/HO-Humas Kementerian ESDM)

If the (gas deposit) is found again, (Andaman) blocks I, II, and III (could) be the (ones with the) largest (supply) in the world. (This is) because it indeed is huge

Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has stated that Aceh has promising oil and gas potential, as more deposits were found in the Andaman Block.

Director General of oil and gas at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, Tutuka Ariadji, stated that the Andaman Block comprised three areas -- Andaman I managed by Mubadala Petroleum RSC Ltd, Andaman II managed by Premier Oil Andaman Ltd, and Andaman III under Repsol Andaman BV's management -- with the estimated potential of each area being six trillion cubic feet.

Ariadji stated that his administration was currently awaiting the results of analysis that might be the biggest global finding yet.

“If the (gas deposit) is found again, (Andaman) blocks I, II, and III (could) be the (ones with the) largest (supply) in the world. (This is) because it indeed is huge," he said on Saturday.


Related news: MyPertamina app can help tackle fuel fraud: Official


The ministry remarked that Premier Oil's efforts to drill had resulted in discovery of the gas deposit in Timpan Well, Andaman II Block.

Andaman III's efforts also led to a satisfying result.

"Now, we are in the middle of the drilling process in Rencong Well. We will wait this year," he stated.

Apart from the Andaman I, II, and III Blocks, more gas potential was expected to be discovered from the Meulaboh Offshore North West Aceh block and Singkil Offshore South West Aceh block through a joint study.

The access to bid document of both blocks kicked off from July 20, 2022, to September 2, 2022. The deadline to submit the participation document was set on September 6, 2022.


Related news: Oil and gas industry striving to address human resources issues

"Singkil Block has big (potential). Meulaboh (also has) big (potential). So (the potential of) discovery is rather likely," he remarked.

Although the two areas offer promising gas potential, the complex geological situation there posed a challenge.

The other gas work area in Aceh is Arakundo block. It was offered through a regular bid.

The access to bid document of Arakundo kicked off from July 20, 2022, to November 15, 2022. The deadline to submit the participation document was set on November 17, 2022.


Related news: Expect biogenic shallow gas use to realize energy independence

Related news: Vehicles account for nearly half of gas emissions: Jakarta Governor
Reporter: Sugiharto P, Mecca Yumna
Editor: Fardah Assegaf

en.antaranews.com

Aceh has promising oil and gas potential: Ministry - ANTARA News

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has stated that Aceh has promising oil and gas potential, as more deposits were found in the Andaman ...
en.antaranews.com
 

Indonesia offers 6 oil and gas blocks for bidding​


20 Jul 2022 03:50PM
(Updated: 20 Jul 2022 04:30PM)

JAKARTA: Indonesia is offering five exploration oil and gas working areas and one exploitation working area across the country in its first bidding round of this year, a senior energy official said on Wednesday (Jul 20).

The oil and gas blocks have a total potential resources of 3.94 billion barrels of oil and 14.08 trillion cubic feet of gas, energy ministry data showed.

Those offered are offshore Northwest Aceh, offshore Southwest Aceh, and Arakundo in Aceh, Bawean in offshore East Java, Bengara 1 in North Kalimantan and Maratua 2 in offshore Makassar Strait.

Tutuka Ariadji, the ministry's director-general of oil and gas, said the government had improved the contractor's split and offers flexibility in a production sharing scheme.
It had also lowered a shareable First Tranche Petroleum (FTP) to 10 per cent from 20 per cent to attract more bidders.

FTP is the portion of oil or gas produced and set aside before any deduction is made for recovery of operating costs and production handling costs, which the government and the contractor are entitled to.

Source: Reuters/ga

www.channelnewsasia.com

Indonesia offers 6 oil and gas blocks for bidding

JAKARTA: Indonesia is offering five exploration oil and gas working areas and one exploitation working area across the country in its first bidding round of this year, a senior energy official said on Wednesday (Jul 20). The oil and gas blocks have a total potential resources of 3.94 billion...
www.channelnewsasia.com
 

It is expected that 10 Years from now RI Will have abundant Gas surplus !​

1661834905834.png
Photo: Masela Block (Doc.Reuters)


NEWS - Robertus Andrianto, CNBC Indonesia
30 August 2022 09:45


Bali, CNBC Indonesia - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) noted that Indonesia's gas resources are abundant. Director General of Oil and Gas Tutuka Ariadji revealed that Indonesia's oil and gas resources will be abundant in the future.


Tutuka revealed this at the Parallel Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) Agenda of the G20 Presidency of Indonesia, entitled Exploring Short-term Solutions for the Global Gas Crisis, Monday (29/8/2022).

Indonesia's oil and gas balance in 2022-2030 is predicted to be able to meet all domestic production demands, both from existing supply, project supply, and potential supply. Plus the role of LNG will be more optimal. As projected, there will be an increase in LNG production in 2028.

"In the next 10 years, Indonesia will have a gas surplus of up to 1,715 MMSCFD, coming from potential projects in various regions in Indonesia," said Tutuka.

The gas projections come from several giant Indonesian gas projects, including the Masela Block perpetual field gas project which is predicted to produce in the middle of this decade. Then the Indonesian Deepwater Development (IDD) project is expected to support the production of Bontang Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

"There are also Andaman and Agung, who are expected to contribute to the gas balance in the long run," he added.

Bontang LNG production in 2026 is expected to reach 28 cargoes, then it will double to 56 cargoes. Meanwhile, the production of the Masela Block is estimated that in 2008 LNG production will be around 150 cargoes and until 2035 the production is relatively stable.

Tutuka explained that as much as 64.3% of Indonesia's gas production in 2021, namely 5,734 BBTUD, was used to meet domestic needs. Meanwhile, of the total production, as much as 27.45% for industrial needs, 22.18% for exports in the form of LNG, fertilizers by 12.08%, exports by 13.14%, and electricity by 11.9%.

Indonesia utilizes gas for domestic needs in the form of LNG and LPG by 8.56% and 1.56%, respectively. A small part of the remaining consumption is for municipal gas and transportation fuel.

Tutuka also said that Indonesia is not directly affected by the volatile gas market conditions, where the price is constantly increasing. " As a producer and exporter, Indonesia is not directly affected by gas market conditions," he said in the forum.

Indonesia was also able to export LNG to several countries throughout 2021 with a sales volume of 460 million MMBTU. China as the largest export destination country with a volume of around 250 million MMBTU, followed by South Korea at 80.23 million MMBTU and Japan at 63.76 million MMBTU.

Meanwhile, downstream LNG Indonesia exports as much as 111 million MMBTU with the main destinations of Japan, South Korea, and China Taipei.

www.cnbcindonesia.com

Melimpah Ruah, 10 Tahun Lagi RI Bakal Surplus Gas!

Pasokan gas Indonesia diperkirakan masih akan melimpah di masa depan
www.cnbcindonesia.com
 

The Long Road of The Indonesian Deep Sea Oil and Gas Project After Being Left by Chevron​

1663762795360.png


The Indonesia Deepwater Development or IDD phase II oil and gas project is rumored to be managed by ENI. The Italian oil and gas company officially took the participating interest (PI) from PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Arifin Tasrif, admitted that his party had established a cooperation contract (KKKS) that would replace Chevron's position in the deep sea project located in the Kutai Basin, East Kalimantan. But unfortunately, Arifin did not give more details.

"It's fixed, it's final again. So you don't have to mention it," said Arifin when met on the sidelines of the 2022 IPA Convention with the theme "Addressing the Dual Challenge: Meeting Indonesia's Energy Needs While Mitigating Risks of Climate Change", at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Wednesday (21/9).

Furthermore, said Arifin, the PSC that will replace Chevron is already at the current location of IDD's work area, complete with ready-to-use facilities. Arifin also asked the public to wait for the official announcement which will be announced at the end of this year.
"He is already there, the facilities can also be used so that his investment can be more efficient," said Arifin.

Head of SKK Migas Dwi Soetjipto hopes that the announcement of the IDD operator can be completed this year. Eni's position in an effort to take over the oil and gas block is quite strategic because it already has production facilities not far from IDD, namely the Muara Bakau Block and merakes field, East Sepinggan Block, East Kalimantan.

Eni's decision will determine the operational target (onstream) of the oil and gas project. The government's benchmark, IDD Phase II will start production in 2025.

Also Read

The IDD is located in the Kutai Basin, the same province. "Hopefully the end of this year can be clearer. The target is later this year. The operator will be clear," said Dwi at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Office on Monday (15/8).

The news of Chevron's departure from the IDD project came in early August. The company from the United States is said to be negotiating its participation rights for US$ 5 billion or around Rp 73 trillion.

The company reasoned that the IDD phase II phase project consisting of the Ganal Block and the Rapak Block did not enter the company's economy. The project also cannot compete with Chevron's portfolio globally.

Initially, Chevron had secured approval of the development plan or PoD project idd in 2008. However, in 2013 the company proposed a revision as the price of oil rose. The investment value of the project increased to US$ 12 billion. The revision of the proposal in 2013 was immediately rejected by the government.

Chevron again submitted a PoD proposal with an investment value of US$ 9 billion in 2015, accompanied by a request for incentives in the form of investment credit above 100%. The government again rejected the proposal.

Later, Chevron proposed another PoD revision and contract extension this year but did not reach an agreement with the government, especially regarding the profit-sharing scheme. The government requires Chevron to use a gross split scheme in the IDD phase II project.

 

Bid Winner of Central Jabung Oil and Gas Block Linked to House Speaker​

Translator​

Ricky Mohammad Nugraha

Editor​

Laila Afifa

29 December 2022 17:14 WIB​


1169234_720.jpg


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The consortium of PT Cipta Niaga Gemilang and PT Rukun Raharja has been named the winners in the auction for the Central Jabung oil and gas working area located in the Riau Province, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry announced on Wednesday.

“The team appoints the consortium comprising PT Cipta Niaga Gemilang and PT Rukun Raharja to the Central Jabung working area,” said the Ministry’s director general of oil and natural gas Tutuka Ariadji in the Youtube broadcast on December 28.

The total definite committed investment in the first 3 years of exploration amount to US$16.5 million with a handwritten bonus of US$150,000. The commitment includes 3 G&G studies, 500 km of 2D seismic acquisition and processing, and 2 exploration wells at the site located in Jambi and Riau Islands.


In its entirety, this working area spans a total of 8,728.34 square meters and contains potential oil and gas resources of 200 Million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). The Central Jabung Block is offered using a cost recovery contract with a sharing split to 70:30 (oil) and 60:40 (gas).

"We appeal to the auction winners to properly carry out the definite commitments that have been set," Tutuka reminded.

Brief Company Background

PT Cipta Niaga Gemilang is listed as a company focused on the compressed natural gas (CNG) industry that serves the needs of the industrial, vehicle (NGV), and household (city gas) markets. Meanwhile, PT Rukun Raharja Tbk. is an integrated energy provider company from upstream to downstream, covering gas infrastructure, gas trading, power generation, and upstream energy business.

An interesting trivia is that 32.74 percent of shares of this company are owned by Hapsoro Sukmonohadi – husband of House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani – and was initially established in 1993 as a property firm.

Based on the records of Bisnis.com, Hapsoro is also linked to indirect ownership of RAJA by PT Sentosa Bersama Mitra (32.13 percent) and PT Basis Utama Prima or Basis Investment (12,22 percent).

The Central Jabung oil and gas block has been considered by the company to be one of its strategic investments in 2022. Among other activities at the oil block, the company listed in IDX as RAJA has allocated US$1 million to fund a joint study in Central Jabung.

BISNIS

en.tempo.co

Bid Winner of Central Jabung Oil and Gas Block Linked to House Speaker

A consortium reportedly linked to House Speaker has been named the direct auction winner over the Central Jabung oil and gas working area.
en.tempo.co

1665076755474-png.885152

Puan Maharani, Indonesia current house speaker, she is also granddaughter of Soekarno
 
Conrad Asia Energy Officially Manages Two Oil and Gas Blocks in Aceh for 30 Years​

Story from Happy Fajrian • Yesterday 13.59

BB1dLgLP.img


Conrad Asia Energy was officially appointed as the manager of the North West Aceh Offshore Oil and Gas Working Area (WK), Meulaboh and WK Offshore South West Aceh, Singkil for 30 years or until 2053.

This decision was made after Conrad Asia Energy CEO Miltos Xynogalas and Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif signed a revenue sharing contact at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Office on Thursday (5/1).

Director General of Oil and Gas Tutuka Ariadji said that the total investment of the definite commitment from the signing of the production sharing contract for the two WKs reached US$ 30 million or equivalent to Rp. 468 billion at an exchange rate of Rp. 15,613 per US dollar, and a signature bonus of US$ 100,000 or Rp. 1.56 billion.

Also Read

"The two cost recovery revenue sharing contacts are exploration contracts with a period of 30 years with a split revenue share of 60:40 for oil and 55:45 for gas," Tutuka said.

Met after the signing ceremony of the production sharing contract, Miltos Xynogalas said this step was the company's action to expand the scope of oil and gas exploration activities in Indonesia.

Before being officially appointed as the manager of Meulaboh WK and Singkil WK, Conrad had been an operator in the Duyung Block located in the West Natuna Basin, Natuna Waters.

"Our main asset is in Natuna, Duyung PSC. Now we are expanding it. We move to a new area. Aceh is new to us," Xynogalas said.

Signing of the Singkil and Meulaboh Conrad Asia Energy oil and gas working area contracts with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. (Katadata/Muhammad Fajar Riyandanu)

He also said that the company is still unable to produce oil and gas from the two blocks in the near future. According to Xynogalas, Conrad still needs enough time to transport oil and gas from Meulaboh WK and Singkil WK.

"It's a little premature to say now. But it will probably be more than 3-4 years from now. So, not in the near future, because there is still an exploration process and it takes time to be on stream," said Xynogalas.

As for WK Offshore North West Aceh, Meulaboh is located off the coast of Aceh covering an area of 9,182 km2 with a total potential of around 800 million billion barrels of oil and 4.8 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas.

Meanwhile, WK Offshore South West Aceh, Singkil is located off the coast of Aceh covering an area of 10,700 km2 with a total potential of around 1.4 billion barrels of oil and 8.6 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas.

Also Read



 

ESDM Explores Development of Giant Oil and Gas Potential in Warim Basin of Papua​

Story from Happy Fajrian • Yesterday 3:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is exploring the development of the Warim oil and gas basin located in East Papua, an area bordering Papua New Guinea. This basin is claimed to have the potential for large oil and gas resources or giant discovery.

Director General of Oil and Gas, Tutuka Ariadji, said that his party is currently in communication with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) to continue the permit for the development of the basin, which is located in the national park or conservation forest area.

The Warim Basin is one of the ten areas that has the potential to have the largest oil and gas reserves as well as the Sakakemang Block in South Sumatra where gas reserves of up to 2 trillion cubic feet (TCF) have been found.

In addition to Warim and Sakakemang, other potential areas are located in North Sumatra (Mesozoic Play), Central Sumatra (Basin Center), and South Sumatra (Fractured Basement Play).

Then Offshore Tarakan, NE Java-Makassar Strait, Kutai Offshore, Buton Offshore, Northern Papua (Plio-Pleistocene & Miocene Sandtone Play) and Bird Body Papua (Jurassic Sandstone Play).

"This Warim is what we are focusing on, Warim is there is gas and there is huge oil, giant. It exceeds the Masela Block," Tutuka said.

Previously, the Warim Block was managed by ConocoPhillips. However, in 2015 the oil and gas company from the United States (US) released its shares in the block.

Vice President Commercial ConocoPhillips Indonesia at that time, Taufik Ahmad, said that the company sold the Warim Block due to logistical and licensing obstacles.

 

