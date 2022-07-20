Harbour looks to confirm commerciality at potentially giant Indonesian gas discovery​

It is expected that 10 Years from now RI Will have abundant Gas surplus !​

Melimpah Ruah, 10 Tahun Lagi RI Bakal Surplus Gas! Pasokan gas Indonesia diperkirakan masih akan melimpah di masa depan

Photo: Masela Block (Doc.Reuters)NEWS - Robertus Andrianto, CNBC Indonesia30 August 2022 09:45The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) noted that Indonesia's gas resources are abundant. Director General of Oil and Gas Tutuka Ariadji revealed that Indonesia's oil and gas resources will be abundant in the future.Tutuka revealed this at the Parallel Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) Agenda of the G20 Presidency of Indonesia, entitled, Monday (29/8/2022).Indonesia's oil and gas balance in 2022-2030 is predicted to be able to meet all domestic production demands, both from existing supply, project supply, and potential supply. Plus the role of LNG will be more optimal. As projected, there will be an increase in LNG production in 2028."In the next 10 years, Indonesia will have a gas surplus of up to 1,715 MMSCFD, coming from potential projects in various regions in Indonesia," said Tutuka.The gas projections come from several giant Indonesian gas projects, including the Masela Block perpetual field gas project which is predicted to produce in the middle of this decade. Then the Indonesian Deepwater Development (IDD) project is expected to support the production of Bontang Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)."There are also Andaman and Agung, who are expected to contribute to the gas balance in the long run," he added.Bontang LNG production in 2026 is expected to reach 28 cargoes, then it will double to 56 cargoes. Meanwhile, the production of the Masela Block is estimated that in 2008 LNG production will be around 150 cargoes and until 2035 the production is relatively stable.Tutuka explained that as much as 64.3% of Indonesia's gas production in 2021, namely 5,734 BBTUD, was used to meet domestic needs. Meanwhile, of the total production, as much as 27.45% for industrial needs, 22.18% for exports in the form of LNG, fertilizers by 12.08%, exports by 13.14%, and electricity by 11.9%.Indonesia utilizes gas for domestic needs in the form of LNG and LPG by 8.56% and 1.56%, respectively. A small part of the remaining consumption is for municipal gas and transportation fuel.Tutuka also said that Indonesia is not directly affected by the volatile gas market conditions, where the price is constantly increasing. " As a producer and exporter, Indonesia is not directly affected by gas market conditions," he said in the forum.Indonesia was also able to export LNG to several countries throughout 2021 with a sales volume of 460 million MMBTU. China as the largest export destination country with a volume of around 250 million MMBTU, followed by South Korea at 80.23 million MMBTU and Japan at 63.76 million MMBTU.Meanwhile, downstream LNG Indonesia exports as much as 111 million MMBTU with the main destinations of Japan, South Korea, and China Taipei.