HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY ! BHARAT MATHA KI JAI!! EXCELSIOR INDIA

Right from the beginning India has been blessed with some leaders of vision, integrity and compassion. Whether it be Gandhiji who led the independence movement; Nehruji who focused the country onto education, industry and non-aligned balance; Ironman Patel who integrated the petualnt princely states into a coherent country; Kamaraj who showed how to really help the poor; Rajaji who exemplified how knowledge is revered oevr and above any caste politcis; Ambedkar who laid down the legal structure for this massive and diverse country ; Sastri who showed how humility makes a better public servant leader; Indira Gandhi who showed how capable Indian women are; Morarji Desi showed personal determination and integrity are supreme for a leader;



We also had a few not so effective leaders such as Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Deve Gauda, VP Sing, Chandrasekhar etc - thankfully they did not veer the country too far away from the straight and narrow by a combination of personal honesty and some acumen.



And then burst into the scene the mastercraftsman Modiji - who has built what could probably be called the most capable and moral union cabinet in Indian history and is methodically identifying and rectifying the gaps that his predecessor left.



Indeed we are blessed - whether we are a diehard Congressman or BJP Sanghi or of any other politcial pursuasion.



Here is wishing India continued success in all spheres. We must in particular focus on :



1. complete eradication of poverty

2. find a way to bring peace with Pakistan

3, better help neighbors such as Srilanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

4. become even stronger militarily





Jai Bharat