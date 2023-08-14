Zarvan
HAPPY BIRTHDAY our Pakistan. Sorry we have let you down. Specially our leaders have let you down and those who were meant to protect you. We lost half of our part in 1971 and the rest is struggling to survive. May ALLAH give you the rise you deserve. May ALLAH forgive us for not caring for you as we should have. May ALLAH destroy all those who betrayed you and robbed you and harmed you in any way or form. Ameen.
