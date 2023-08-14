What's new

Happy Birthday our Pakistan

1691984534669.png



HAPPY BIRTHDAY our Pakistan. Sorry we have let you down. Specially our leaders have let you down and those who were meant to protect you. We lost half of our part in 1971 and the rest is struggling to survive. May ALLAH give you the rise you deserve. May ALLAH forgive us for not caring for you as we should have. May ALLAH destroy all those who betrayed you and robbed you and harmed you in any way or form. Ameen.
 
Happy birthday 🎂 under 144


یا اللہ ہمیں ان لوگوں سے نجات دلا دیں جس نے ہمارے ملک کا بیڑا غرق کر دیا ہے
خوشحال ملکاُجاڑنے والو!خدا تمہیں نشان عبرتبنائے۔آمین
May those who did wrong to our country rot in the deepest pit of hell.








عاصم منیر اور اس کے یاروں کی عیاشیاں سلامت رہیں اور غریبوں کے بچے مرتے رہیں۔ ملک کا بیڑا غرق کردیا ہے اس انا پرست انسان نے








تاریخ میں پہلی دفعہ یوم آزادی پر مختلف شہروں میں دفعہ 144 نافذ ، تاکہ عوام کہیں حقیقی آزادی کی ریلیاں ہی نا نکال دے ۔۔۔ واہ واہ واہ







نغمے سن کے مناؤ آذادی کیونکہ آزاد ملک میں آزادی منانے پر دفع 144 لگ چکی ہے ۔۔








May Allah punish those who did wrong to our country, for their wrongdoings we all are suffering.







وطن کا بیڑا غرق کرنے میں 22 گریڈ کے ملازمین کا بڑا ہاتھ ہے عیاشیاں سلامت رہیں وطن گیا باڑ میں







Ya Allah meray mulk ko usky muhafizon se mehfooz rakhna




اے اللہ ہمارے اپنے محافظوں سے حفاظت فرما
اس ترانے کے بعد ہم سپر پاور بن جائیں گے









شاہد اس نغمے سے غریب عوام کا پیٹ بھر جائے آمین
اللہ پاکستان کو آزادی نصیب فرما آمین










خود لگ گئے خزانوں پرپھر بھی جیوے جیوے پاکستان
 
Pakistan was not born on 14th August, 1947 and Pakistan didn't lose any half in 1971. Pakistan is an ancient civilization.

Kaha mar gaya @Indus Pakistan!!!

Tempted to use larger font but a mod has warned me.

@Bleek @Trailer23 @Areesh @M. Sarmad @Signalian @Azadkashmir @El Sidd @AlKardai
 

