HAL LCH| Updates and Discussions

I have been recently asking myself what kind of life those normal average Indians can have if the current regime of India doesn't choose to be the world trouble maker. basically:more schools/hospitals/roads/sea ports/airports can be built. however, the current situation is India is upgrading dozens of air forces bases while there is no decent international airport in most of its population centers.example here:I just don't understand when you don't have a strong industral sector, why you just waste all your money on such Combat Helicopters? how about investing more money on electronics industry? how about helping your car industry to produce better cars?street in new delhi:when millions of troops are being taught how to shoot, how about teach the population more science and more technology? how about spend more on university education? how about upgrade some campuses?however, the evil regime doesn't just stop there, they drag other nations into the arm race, they operate aircraft carriers for offensive missions, thus all neighbor countries have to spend more on navy gears. they imports a lot of fighters thus other countries have also need to spend less on education/infrastructure as they all have to keep up.Now we have this LCH project. FFS, how about just let we people in developing country have a better go and not to start another round of arm race?