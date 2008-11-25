HAL LCH| Updates and Discussions

What's new

All discussion related to LCH please post here:

HAL's Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to Fly by March 2009
Dated 24/11/2008

India's first indigenous dedicated attack chopper, the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), is finally slated to take to the skies in March next year after a few false starts over the last couple of years.

"After the first prototype's maiden flight in March 2009, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) says LCH should be ready for the initial operational clearance (IOC) by December 2010," a senior defence ministry official told TOI.

With the final operational clearance (FOC) a year or so after that, the newly revised timeframes hold that the 5.5-tonne LCH should be ready for induction into IAF by 2012-2013.

The project development cost of LCH is currently pegged at only Rs 376.67 crore since it's basically a derivative of the Dhruv ALH (advanced light helicopter) already being inducted into the armed forces.

The twin-engine LCH will be armed with a 20mm turret twin-barrel gun, cluster bombs, rocket pods as well as air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles. Designed for anti-tank and anti-infantry roles with a maximum speed of 275 kmph, it will also be capable of high-altitude warfare since its operational ceiling will be 16,000 to 18,000 feet.

"The LCH will incorporate a number of stealth features and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability. The LCH will have a narrow fuselage, with two crew stations," said an official.

IAF has projected an initial requirement of 65 LCHs, also fitted with helmet-mounted targeting systems, electronic warfare equipment and electro-optics, to bolster its attack helicopter fleet.

HAL&#039;s Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to Fly by March 2009 | India Defence
 
Arjun failed.
LCA is going to be declared as a failure in months.
LCH? that will just be another failure.
 
satishkumarcsc said:
And the CAG of Indian defence production has spoken:whistle:
Arjun is a failure, this is called FACT. LCA have been in development for more than 25 years, but still in the laughable "testing" phase. this is called failure. based on such recent R&D record, LCH has very high chance to be another BIG failure.

I am a strong believer that not every nation is capable of building modern weapons, your projects in the past 20-30 years have successfully proved that India is just one of those nations.

On the other hand, Pakistan is so different, you see new MBTs and fighters got designed by joint projects with different countries, sure it is still not 100% designed in Pak, but I can clearly see the trend. What you have on hand?

LCA's engine (which is far simple than the WS-10A used in J-10/J-11B) can't be designed in India, seeking foreign helps now, arjun received numerous foreign helps, but still failure. tell me why?

because not every nation is capable of building modern weapons, however we now have this LCH joke again.
 
shchinese said:
Arjun is a failure, this is called FACT. LCA have been in development for more than 25 years, but still in the laughable "testing" phase. this is called failure. based on such recent R&D record, LCH has very high chance to be another BIG failure.

I am a strong believer that not every nation is capable of building modern weapons, your projects in the past 20-30 years have successfully proved that India is just one of those nations.

On the other hand, Pakistan is so different, you see new MBTs and fighters got designed by joint projects with different countries, sure it is still not 100&#37; designed in Pak, but I can clearly see the trend. What you have on hand?

Atleast provide me the secifications of the WS 10 engine..

LCA's engine (which is far simple than the WS-10A used in J-10/J-11B) can't be designed in India, seeking foreign helps now, arjun received numerous foreign helps, but still failure. tell me why?

because not every nation is capable of building modern weapons, however we now have this LCH joke again.
So did you design or see the Kaveri engine in person? Did you set the parameters for tests? Do you have any credible proof that WS 10 engine has already been fitted to the J 10?
 
I have been recently asking myself what kind of life those normal average Indians can have if the current regime of India doesn't choose to be the world trouble maker. basically:

more schools/hospitals/roads/sea ports/airports can be built. however, the current situation is India is upgrading dozens of air forces bases while there is no decent international airport in most of its population centers.

example here:
an average airport in a 3rd class Chinese city. (first class cities: Beijing/shanghai/Hong Kong etc, second class: Nanjing/Shenzhen/Guangzhou/Tianjing etc.)

I just don't understand when you don't have a strong industral sector, why you just waste all your money on such Combat Helicopters? how about investing more money on electronics industry? how about helping your car industry to produce better cars?

street in new delhi:
http://blogs.abcnews.com/photos/uncategorized/new_delhi_street2_nr.jpg

when millions of troops are being taught how to shoot, how about teach the population more science and more technology? how about spend more on university education? how about upgrade some campuses?

however, the evil regime doesn't just stop there, they drag other nations into the arm race, they operate aircraft carriers for offensive missions, thus all neighbor countries have to spend more on navy gears. they imports a lot of fighters thus other countries have also need to spend less on education/infrastructure as they all have to keep up.

Now we have this LCH project. FFS, how about just let we people in developing country have a better go and not to start another round of arm race?

:tdown:
 
satishkumarcsc said:
So did you design or see the Kaveri engine in person? Did you set the parameters for tests? Do you have any credible proof that WS 10 engine has already been fitted to the J 10?
No, WS-10A engine will only be used for J-11B. J-11B fitted with WS-10A have already been deployed to combat units.

btw: J-11B is not the licensed Su-27, check some open sources to see the HUGE differences.
 
shchinese said:
I have been recently asking myself what kind of life those normal average Indians can have if the current regime of India doesn't choose to be the world trouble maker. basically:

more schools/hospitals/roads/sea ports/airports can be built. however, the current situation is India is upgrading dozens of air forces bases while there is no decent international airport in most of its population centers.

example here:
an average airport in a 3rd class Chinese city. (first class cities: Beijing/shanghai/Hong Kong etc, second class: Nanjing/Shenzhen/Guangzhou/Tianjing etc.)

I just don't understand when you don't have a strong industral sector, why you just waste all your money on such Combat Helicopters? how about investing more money on electronics industry? how about helping your car industry to produce better cars?

street in new delhi:
http://blogs.abcnews.com/photos/uncategorized/new_delhi_street2_nr.jpg

when millions of troops are being taught how to shoot, how about teach the population more science and more technology? how about spend more on university education? how about upgrade some campuses?

however, the evil regime doesn't just stop there, they drag other nations into the arm race, they operate aircraft carriers for offensive missions, thus all neighbor countries have to spend more on navy gears. they imports a lot of fighters thus other countries have also need to spend less on education/infrastructure as they all have to keep up.

Now we have this LCH project. FFS, how about just let we people in developing country have a better go and not to start another round of arm race?

:tdown:
So you have even copied the airports :rofl:. Stick to topic, btw.
 
smeaglegolum said:
So you have even copied the airports :rofl:. Stick to topic, btw.
Yes, we have.

We copied the busy streets from the west to pretend that we are the second biggest economy in this world by PPP.

A typical lifted road in my hometown Shanghai.

we also got too much money to invest in rural areas like this. when I say invest, I mean copied roads.

copied roads in Sichuan.

we also copied the western urban planning skills and a few forests have already been built.
here
and here
 
Some background into LCH project:

Light Combat Helicopter (LCH)

Previously known as the LAH (Light attack helicopter), and not to be confused with the Lancer LAH (Light attack Helicopter), which is a derivative of the Cheetah helicopter, HAL's recently rechristened Light Combat Helicopter (LCH ) is a dedicated combat and gunship variant of the existing Advanced Light Helicopter(Dhruv/ALH), being developed to a draft IAF and IA requirement. The LCH belongs to the 5.5 ton class, with a narrow fuselage accommodating a pilot and a gunner/co-pilot in tandem configuartion. The LCH will feature a full glass cockpit for both the pilot and gunner,as well as eye level displays.

The Light Combat Helicopter is powered by engines made by Turbomeca of France, and fitted with anti-tank missiles, air-to-air missiles and electronic warfare equipment, will perform anti-tank and counter insurgency roles, as well as scout duites, escort to heliborne operations and support for combat SAR operations. Armament includes a chin mounted twin barrel 20 mm cannon, rockets, air to surface and air to air missiles.

The LCH will have a glass cockpit with multifunction displays, a target acquisition and designation system with FLIR, Laser rangefinder and laser designator. Weapons will be aimed with a helmet mounted sight and there will be an electronic warfare suite with radar warning receiver, laser warning receiver and a missile approach warning system.

Aero India 2003 revealed a full scale mock up of India's new Light Combat Helicopter from HAL. At that time it was expected to be operational within four years. The IAF offered Rs. 300 crores to fund in part the LCH project, and according to HAL Chairman N.R. Mohanty, the helicopter will make its maiden flight in 2005. The LCH proposal was at an advanced stage, and would need 25 months to fly from date of project launch and another two years for weaponisation.

The Light Combat Helicopter proposal sponsored by the IAF may face rough weather in its weapon fit, if the Army is not taken on board, now that it has issued its new Doctrine and attack helicopters form a major feature. Rumors of Israeli participation in the project have proven to be unsubstantiated.

Specifications

Maximum Weight 5500 kg
Max. Cruise at SL 260 km/h
VNE 330 km/h
Max. Operating altitude 6500 m
Ferry range with interm.load 700 km
Max. height 5300 mm
Main rotor diameter 13300 mm
Max. Length 16000 mm
Wing Span 3550 mm
Tail rotor diameter 2054 mm
Armament 20 mm gun
Air to surface missiles
Air-to-Air missiles
Unguided rockets
Iron bombs,Cluster bomb units,Grenade launchers
Anti-radiation missiles

Light Combat Helicopter (LCH)
 
Ejaz - half of shChinese claims are facts and the other half are crap , I cannot argue against either.

If he says LCH is going to be a failure then I have no other option than to believe that he/she has a crystal ball. I don't know much about LCH , since shchinese knows I will let him/her talk about and I will stay quiet.
 
Nihat said:
Ejaz - half of shChinese claims are facts and the other half are crap , I cannot argue against either.

If he says LCH is going to be a failure then I have no other option than to believe that he/she has a crystal ball. I don't know much about LCH , since shchinese knows I will let him/her talk about and I will stay quiet.
OK, keep focusing on LCH and I hope you guys can get it ready for active service before I retire.

make sure your LCH is going to be better than this:

http://karosszek.blog.hirszerzo.hu/__upload/picture/42/1_wz10_1.jpg

