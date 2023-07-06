HAL Dhruv received restricted-type certification from EASA Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has achieved restricted type certification for its indigenously developed helicopter platform, the HAL Dhruv, from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in Brussels, Belgium. This historic achievement validates HAL’s capacity to design and...

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has achieved restricted type certification for its indigenously developed helicopter platform, the HAL Dhruv, from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in Brussels, Belgium. This historic achievement validates HAL’s capacity to design and manufacture helicopters that meet the stringent certification requirements set by the European aviation regulatory authorities.The EASA certification demonstrates HAL’s extraordinary engineering ability and perseverance in designing the Dhruv helicopter platform. It certifies that HAL has met and exceeded the European aviation industry’s strict safety, performance, and operational requirements.HAL has proven its dedication to upholding the highest standards of safety and quality in its aircraft designs by complying to the stringent European certification requirements. The EASA certification system involves a thorough assessment of a number of aspects, including design, manufacture, maintenance, and operational procedures, to make sure that the certified aircraft meet or surpass the established criteria.The HAL Dhruv, renowned for its strong performance and adaptability, has already demonstrated its endurance in a variety of difficult circumstances, including military operations, search and rescue missions, disaster relief operations, and the transportation of personnel and cargo. Dhruv now has formal confirmation that it complies with European aviation standards by the EASA certification, which increases its trustworthiness and appeal to consumers.The EASA certification will help HAL build closer relationships with European aviation stakeholders as it widens its presence there, boosting partnerships and joint ventures. Potential consumers in the area are more confident as a result of the EASA’s recognition of the HAL Dhruv’s high quality and dependability.The Hindustan-228 STOL twin-turboprop commuter aircraft and the civilian derived of the single-engined Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), which is currently being constructed in series at the greenfield HAL facility in Tumakuru, are now poised to receive similar airworthiness type-certification from HAL.