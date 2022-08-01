What's new

HAL begins flight trials of LCA Tejas Mk-1A

1659354695026.png

The maiden flight trials of the LCA Tejas MK-1A (Light Combat Aircraft Mark-1A) have been started from the first week of May, said sources in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) associated with the project.

LCA Mk-1A is an upgraded version of the LCA Mk-1. LCA Mk-1 reached Full Operational Capability (FOC) in 2020.
An official, who is a part of the project, told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity that the flight trials were kept secret. “We did not publicly announce the trials. HAL has upgraded an aircraft with serial production number SP-25, which was at the level of Tejas Mk1, to Tejas Mk1A level. SP-25 and one more aircraft, which is under modification, will act as a test platform for the entire production line of the Mk1A version.”

“LCA Mk-1A is an indigenously-designed aircraft with more than 70 per cent indigenous content. During subsequent trials, the aircraft will be equipped with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Advanced Short Range Air-Air Missile (ASRAAM) which is a combat missile, Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite and Air to Air Refuelling (AAR) to meet the operational requirements of the IAF,” the source added.

AESA is capable of tracking multiple enemy targets with high accuracy suitable for ﬁring missiles in all terrain operations. The major function of the EW suite is to identify and locate threat signals, attack or jam adversary’s signal operations and give a leverage to the pilots. These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of Defence Research Development Organisation and the Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru, and are claimed to increase the lethality of the fighter aircraft.

In December last year, HAL signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for development and supply of critical avionics like Flight Control System Line Replaceable Units (a modular component like radio which can be replaced during field operation) for the LCA Mk1A programme.


The official said that HAL aims to deliver the 83 LCA Mk-1A aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) from 2023-24 onwards.

LCA will gave traction it seems like... Rafael then F18 for navy and then next 4-8 years will be LCA replacing MIG21s, most likely or there will be downsizing in IAF squardons.
 
70% indigenous 4.5 gen aircraft. Congratulations to Indian scientists and engineers! Hope PAF takes heed. Pakistan's JF-17 needs to reduce reliance on China for critical subsystems. It is about time it had an indigenous FCS.
 
RAMPAGE said:
70% indigenous 4.5 gen aircraft. Congratulations to Indian scientists and engineers! Hope PAF takes heed. Pakistan's JF-17 needs to reduce reliance on China for critical subsystems. It is about time it had an indigenous FCS.
UTTAM AESA Radar
ASTRA MK1 BVR A2A missile
DARE unified electronic warfare (EW) suite
On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS) Developed by the DRDO
Digital Flight Control Computers
NAL-developed full authority quadruplex digital fly-by-wire flight control system
Air Data Computers
Weapon Computers
Head Up Display
DRDO Rudram Anti Radiation Missile
DRDO SAAW PGMs
DRDO Glide bombs
Sudarshan LGBs
BrahMos-NG ALCM
BDL Chaff/Flare
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is responsible for the manufacture and supply of 20 types of airborne electronic systems to be fitted on Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A. The LRUs have been indigenously designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO Labs, Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC) and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO)
1659364515185.png
 
also, has the size increased in 1A or its the size as mk 1 with that only 1 hr of internal fuel and merely 500km Combat range?
 
Umair Nawaz said:
wasnt mk 1A suppose to carry them? Dude u know how important that is 4 this project right?

This a/c has the worst aspect ratio because of its full delta design, mean cant turn....it has poor maneuverability.

@SuvarnaTeja
Mk1A was supposed to be a quick fix. Adding canards will take a lot more time improving the Flight Control Computers. Tejas is an unstable design so the Flight control computers took a lot of time to design and implement.

Umair Nawaz said:
also, has the size increased in 1A or its the size as mk 1 with that only 1 hr of internal fuel and merely 500km Combat range?
It's good enough to replace the Mig21/23 and Mig27 capabilities. Range is not going to be a problem, the Number 18 squadron has flown non stop to Singapore and back without IFR. QRA missions with A2A load has been proven for 45 minutes, 3 times a day continuosly for extended period of time. So considering its to replace Mig21, Mig23 and Mig27 it's not a world beater but a good enough system.
 
Two banks of the River said:
Mk1A was supposed to be a quick fix. Adding canards will take a lot more time improving the Flight Control Computers. Tejas is an unstable design so the Flight control computers took a lot of time to design and implement.



It's good enough to replace the Mig21/23 and Mig27 capabilities. Range is not going to be a problem, the Number 18 squadron has flown non stop to Singapore and back without IFR. QRA missions with A2A load has been proven for 45 minutes, 3 times a day continuosly for extended period of time. So considering its to replace Mig21, Mig23 and Mig27 it's not a world beater but a good enough system.
brah its still not good enough......the flights yr saying maybe will be with drop tanks r are in ferry range category. Mean from 1 air base to another. In Combat Air Patrol mission u will need to carry yr full weapons load fly in a hot zone do yr mission and still have enough fuel to return back safely. Thats whats called Combat range. And that what matters for an A/C in air warfare.

With 1 hr internal fuel its combat range is only 500km. Which is not good enough. At best it will only be used as an interceptor that way these Mig21s r also used as interceptors in PAF and IAF for this reason. It wont be able to function has a multirole a/c that it is designed for.

also what do u mean by ''Mk1A was supposed to be a quick fix''? isnt its internal fuel capacity and lack of maneuverability a concern for u guys?
 

