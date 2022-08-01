HAL begins flight trials of LCA Tejas Mk-1A

Two banks of the River said: Mk1A was supposed to be a quick fix. Adding canards will take a lot more time improving the Flight Control Computers. Tejas is an unstable design so the Flight control computers took a lot of time to design and implement.







It's good enough to replace the Mig21/23 and Mig27 capabilities. Range is not going to be a problem, the Number 18 squadron has flown non stop to Singapore and back without IFR. QRA missions with A2A load has been proven for 45 minutes, 3 times a day continuosly for extended period of time. So considering its to replace Mig21, Mig23 and Mig27 it's not a world beater but a good enough system. Click to expand...

brah its still not good enough......the flights yr saying maybe will be with drop tanks r are in ferry range category. Mean from 1 air base to another. In Combat Air Patrol mission u will need to carry yr full weapons load fly in a hot zone do yr mission and still have enough fuel to return back safely. Thats whats called Combat range. And that what matters for an A/C in air warfare.With 1 hr internal fuel its combat range is only 500km. Which is not good enough. At best it will only be used as an interceptor that way these Mig21s r also used as interceptors in PAF and IAF for this reason. It wont be able to function has a multirole a/c that it is designed for.also what do u mean by ''Mk1A was supposed to be a quick fix''? isnt its internal fuel capacity and lack of maneuverability a concern for u guys?