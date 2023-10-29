HAL And Safran Sign Agreement To Manufacture Parts Of LEAP Commercial Jet Engine in Bengaluru

HAL, Safran ink MoU to manufacture commercial engine parts Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop industrial cooperation in ring forging manufacturing for commercial engines.

HAL, Safran sign MoU to produce engine parts The two companies will also co-design and produce the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) in the city.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop industrial cooperation in ring forging manufacturing for commercial engines.As part of the partnership, HAL will produce LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion, powering the Airbus A320 Neo family and Boeing 737 Max) engine forgings at its foundry and forge facility in Bengaluru.“Safran is a long-standing partner, especially on our helicopter programs, as evidenced by the joint development of the Shakti helicopter engine. We are also going to co-design and co-produce the next-generation IMRH engine with Safran and are proud to take this partnership further to develop our skills in key technologies,” said CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), HAL.Safran Aircraft Engines already hosts three production facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and another facility is jointly being developed in Goa, which will be operational by 2025, which fits perfectly in their long-term ambition to develop a comprehensive aero-engine ecosystem in IndiaThe MoU was signed by Mihir Kanti Mishra, CEO (Bangalore Complex), HAL, and Dominique Dupuy, Senior Vice-President (Purchasing), Safran Aircraft Engines, in Bengaluru yesterday in the presence of key officials from both companies.“We are delighted to expand our collaboration with HAL, which is already part of the LEAP Supply Chain, through our joint venture in Bengaluru dedicated to the production of aero-engine pipes,” said Jean-Paul Alary, CEO, Safran Aircraft Engines.An Industrial Cooperation Contract was also signed by Anil Kumar VN, GM (F&F), HAL, and Jean Michel, Strategy Director and India Development for Safran Military Division.