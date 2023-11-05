What's new

Hafiz Ji ka Danda fail ho gaya

Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
1,069
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
dollar.PNG


USD to PKR Rate - 1 US Dollar to PKR Rates

US Dollar (USD) exchange rates with Pakistan Rupee (PKR). Here you can convert US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee and also convet your currency in Pakistan Rupee to US Dollar. You can also check US Dollar currency difference trend, currency charts and rates in major currencies like US Dollar/Pakistan...
www.forex.pk www.forex.pk

Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market Dollar Rate

Forex.pk offers daily in open market Dollar rate & other currency rates as per Pakistani Market. Here you can find historical and today currency rates in Pakistan.
www.forex.pk www.forex.pk
 

Similar threads

J
Mubarakaan Dollar 289 pkr ka Ho Gaya - {Thanks to all Ganjas}
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
VCheng
VCheng
Hero786
Pakistan Rupee Rally to be Short-Lived, Say Goldman’s Analysts
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
epebble
E
D
"Pakistan Rupee needs a breather without spending dollars" AAH Soomro
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
Norwegian
Norwegian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI likely to abstain from voting for Karachi mayor election
Replies
2
Views
267
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
aik Zardari Noon league pa bhoot bhari
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Mirzali Khan
Mirzali Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom