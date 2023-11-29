What's new

‘Had left my affairs to Almighty’: Nawaz on acquittal in Avenfield reference

Shehbaz says his brother was innocent and Allah today has exonerated him of all charges
1701283813101.png

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Almighty after being acquitted in the Avenfield graft reference by the Islamabad High Court.

Earlier in the day, the three-time former premier was acquitted in the Avenfield reference, a case in which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 with a fine of £8 million (Rs1.92 billion).

Later in Dec 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs1.2 billion and $25 million after an accountability court found him guilty in the Al-Azizia reference. He subsequently filed appeals against his convictions in the IHC.

Read more: IHC acquits Nawaz in Avenfield reference

In a brief interaction with the media after the court's decision, Sharif remarked, "Thanks to Allah that justice prevailed with me today. I had left my affairs to Allah, and today Allah has vindicated me. I am thankful to the Almighty."

Responding to a query about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan not contesting intra-party elections, the former premier commented, “This is the law of nature.”

Later, he embraced senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar and left.

The decision led PML-N supporters outside the court to start chanting slogans in support of Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Nawaz’s brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed gratitude to the judiciary for delivering justice. “Thanks to Allah that we’re seeing this day where my leader, elder brother, party, and family have been exonerated,” he added.

Shehbaz said that his brother was innocent and the Almighty today has exonerated him of all charges.

The PML-N president concluded by commending Nawaz Sharif's resilience in the face of political adversaries, saying that even in life's bitterest moments, his leader never lost courage.

Nawaz’s daughter and party’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz also hailed the court’s decision, praising the triumph as an example of resilience in the face of oppression.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729827371254165716

"When a person entrusts his affairs to Allah despite enduring injustice, how Allah elevates that person in the eyes of the whole world is truly exemplary! Thanks be to Allah!" Maryam wrote on his official X handle.
'Had left my affairs to Almighty", says Nawaz after acquittal

Shehbaz says his brother was innocent and Allah today has exonerated him of all charges
Marvellous result for Nawaz
His family
Potwari
PLMN
His daughter
Signalian
The army
Amreeka

Now the country will go onto prosper. Incredible - I salute the army for making this possible and making sure his properties and monies have been saved. Marshallah
 
'Had left my affairs to Almighty", says Nawaz after acquittal

Shehbaz says his brother was innocent and Allah today has exonerated him of all charges
haram zada nautanki, liar lol ... The head of corrupts in this world... Low life, not even counselor person. may be useful to clean cantt roads
 
Use Allah to cover the gravest of corruption and ask us if we they Muslim enough if someone has an opposite view.
Every time islam is used, be it from ttp to afghan Taliban to Nawaz to hafizzzz mn
It's used to ensure there is a sacred line people can't cross.
 
He left his affairs with Allah and left the corruption money with his Children
in London. Now he will loot for the 4th time and go back to his Country UK,
once he has finished looting again.
 
begerat corrupt land grabber terror mafia bhooj and his tatu paaltu pilla haram khoor nawaj

"Had left my affairs jinka may paaltu kuta hoon aur jo America Saudia kay paaltu kutay hain ... now unhe nay mujhe bachalya" - Nawaj Haram khoor
 

