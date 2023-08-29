What's new

'Guts for surgical strike?' Sanjay Raut asks PM as China adds Arunachal in new map

Responding to the incorporation of Arunachal Pradesh in China’s new map, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the guts to conduct a surgical strike on China.

Saurabh Vaktania
Mumbai,UPDATED: Aug 29, 2023 13:21 IST

Hours after China released the 2023 edition of its “standard map”, incorporating Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the disputed South China Sea in it, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the guts to conduct a surgical strike on China.

“Do you have the guts to conduct a surgical strike on China?” he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding, “PM Modi should look into the matter. He recently attended the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) summit and even hugged Chinese officials.”

“Such an incident breaks our hearts. Rahul Gandhi was right when he said China had entered our country,” he said.

“There is a fear in people's minds that the BJP could do the drama of a surgical strike to win the elections. Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik claimed that the Pulwama strike did not happen, but was orchestrated,” he added.

China on Monday released the 2023 edition of its “standard map”, adding Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the disputed South China Sea in it. “The 2023 edition of China's standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources,” state-run Global Times said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This map is compiled based on the drawing method of the national boundaries of China and various countries in the world,” the post said.

Raut also said that the Lok Sabha polls were approaching and riots were possible ahead of the elections.

“There is fear amongst common people that there is a possibility that during the inauguration of the Ram temple, stones may be pelted on the train of Ram devotees, bombs may be hurled and riots may be instigated across the country. All this is to win the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“This apprehension is also in the minds of major political parties. It is our job to keep everything in front of the people. If this is not the case, then it is the government's responsibility to stop such incidents. The riots that took place or were incited in Haryana is an example of this,” he added.

www.indiatoday.in

Retarded Indian politicians repeatedly call for conducting "surgical strikes" on China all these years, are they the best condidates that Indian voters can pick to lead their nation?
 
We don’t have guts. We are afraid of China that’s why we are keeping Chinese land as part of Arunachal Pradesh since 1947. We are soooo scared that we had to arrange a G20 meet on the occupied Chinese land.

China, on the other hand, was never scared of India. That’s why they took 70+ years to come up with a map that shows Arunachal Pradesh as Chinese territory.

This round clearly goes to China.
India 0
China 1
 
Kuru said:
We don’t have guts. We are afraid of China that’s why we are keeping Chinese land as part of Arunachal Pradesh
Do you think it's Chinese land or disputed land?

Actually China proposed in 1950's that China keeps Aksai Chin in exchange of China's recogintion of south Tibet part of India, but Nehru refused. That was the last chance that China-India border issue could be once and for all solved peacefully. After that, China realized that India wants nothing but war.
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker said:
Retarded Indian politicians repeatedly call for conducting "surgical strikes" on China all these years, are they the best condidates that Indian voters can pick to lead their nation?
:omghaha: :rofl:

And together with countless GAME CHANGERS, no problem at all for India to steam roll all over China

:omghaha::rofl:
 

