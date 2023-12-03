Raj-Hindustani
Gunmen kill eight bus passengers in northern Pakistan
Disgusting, killing innocent people is completely not acceptable.
I don't support any group who kills innocent people for any reason in any county including Pakistan, china, USA. Israel. Palestine, india or any...
If such group having problems then fight against the army, and attack on them, killing innocent people is totally unjustifiable
