Gunmen kill eight bus passengers in northern Pakistan

Gunmen kill eight bus passengers in northern Pakistan

Gunmen kill eight bus passengers in northern Pakistan

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the motive for the shooting was unclear.
Disgusting, killing innocent people is completely not acceptable.

I don't support any group who kills innocent people for any reason in any county including Pakistan, china, USA. Israel. Palestine, india or any...

If such group having problems then fight against the army, and attack on them, killing innocent people is totally unjustifiable
 
Already posted, they suspect it to be a sectarian killing based on the profile of the passengers.

Very sad incident, hope the culprits are deal with severely.
 

