Gujranwala: Police head constable steps on people passes judgement

Kingdom come
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2021
- Messages
- 986
- Reaction score
- -3
- Country
- Location
video of a police constable waving a pistol and interrogating citizens by turning them upside down came out. After the video came out, the CPO suspended Head Constable Shahid Nawaz.
The day after the suspension, the head constable robbed the truck driver of Rs 25,000.
However, the police have registered a case of robbery but no arrest has been made so far
@hatehs
The day after the suspension, the head constable robbed the truck driver of Rs 25,000.
However, the police have registered a case of robbery but no arrest has been made so far
ویڈیو: گوجرانوالہ میں پولیس ہیڈ کانسٹیبل نے سڑک کنارے اپنی عدالت لگالی
پولیس کانسٹیبل کی پستول لہراتے شہریوں کو اُلٹا لٹا کر تفتیش کرنے کی ویڈیو سامنےآگئی
urdu.geo.tv
@hatehs