What's new

Gujranwala: Police head constable steps on people passes judgement

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
986
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
video of a police constable waving a pistol and interrogating citizens by turning them upside down came out. After the video came out, the CPO suspended Head Constable Shahid Nawaz.

The day after the suspension, the head constable robbed the truck driver of Rs 25,000.

However, the police have registered a case of robbery but no arrest has been made so far
urdu.geo.tv

ویڈیو: گوجرانوالہ میں پولیس ہیڈ کانسٹیبل نے سڑک کنارے اپنی عدالت لگالی

پولیس کانسٹیبل کی پستول لہراتے شہریوں کو اُلٹا لٹا کر تفتیش کرنے کی ویڈیو سامنےآگئی
urdu.geo.tv urdu.geo.tv

@hatehs
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Constable martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Lakki Marwat:
Replies
5
Views
725
Goenitz
Goenitz
313ghazi
Gwadar police book Hidayatur Rehman on murder charge (leader of current protests)
Replies
12
Views
580
hussain0216
hussain0216
hatehs
Jobless Haryana men have a new mission in Muslim hate. ‘They think cow protection is govt job’
Replies
0
Views
229
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
Instagram Posts About a 17th-Century King Are Getting People Arrested in India
Replies
0
Views
142
hatehs
hatehs
beijingwalker
It was his birthday’: Muslim lynched over beef in western India
Replies
6
Views
325
iamnobody
iamnobody

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom