Gujarat: Pack of Hindus attack Muslim laborer with knives for refusing to shriek "Jai Shri Ram:

No need to post such things if we can't help them or the ones under severe oppression inside Pakistan.
Muslims of india would have been much stronger, had muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh would be with them. There would have been 70 crore muslims nearly the same as hindus in united india. So everytime we post the thread that muslims are being targeted in india then we are actually telling that we did it to them. Division of india was basically division of muslims. Only muslims were weakened (if seeing only from religion pov) . Hindus remained majorly in one country.