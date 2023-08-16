Guernica 37 Launches Initiative for Justice and Accountability in Bangladesh

For the past twelve months Guernica 37 has been working with elements of civil society in Bangladesh and the diaspora to document serious human rights violations and state involvement in the targeting of the civilian population. This builds upon a previous communication submitted to the ICC Prosecutor in 2014.discretion under Article 15(2) of the Rome Statute of the ICC to seek additional information from States, organs of the United Nations, intergovernmental organisations, or other reliable sources that are deemed appropriate, and to receive written or oral testimony at the seat of the Court.It is submitted that the exercise of the Prosecutor’s discretion under Article 15(2) is essential to enable the Prosecutor to effectively analyse the seriousness of the situation in Bangladesh. This is because there has been no investigation into the events by the Bangladeshi authorities, despite calls to do so by, for example, the UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions, and from the Asian Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Odhikar.In terms of the evaluation of the “gravity” situation, it is noted that the Awami League Government has systematically and systemically sought to increasingly repress opposition to its rule, through murder, torture, forced disappearances arbitrary imprisonment, persecution and other inhumane acts. The scale of the situation should be assessed both quantitatively and qualitatively, and by taking into account the number of direct and indirect victims, and the extent of the damage caused by the crimes, in particular the bodily or psychological harm caused to the victims and their families, and their geographical or temporal spread (intensity of the crimes over a brief period or low intensity violence over an extended period).The violent repression of protests and demonstrations by indiscriminate and excessive police force is evidence of the increased intensity of the crimes over a relatively brief period. There are no exact numbers of deaths during recent protests as independent reporting has been restricted. The use of lethal force has taken place in multiple locations. There has been no official investigation into these state killings, disappearances and other injuries. Moreover, it is submitted that the number of indirect victims is extremely high. The systematic and systemic repression and persecution of opposition to the Awami League's rule has led to widespread fear for safety and security, and distrust in ability of the instruments of state to provide security and justice.The Government and its state apparatus, needs to be reminded that as a State Party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court its actions fall within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and its political leaders, whether in government or opposition, could be charged with election violence.It is clear that crimes have been committed on the territory of Bangladesh on a massive scale. It is clear that the crimes have been committed on a widespread or systematic basis, against the civilian population in furtherance of a State Policy.In order to work alongside civil society in documenting such human rights abuses, Guernica 37 is launching a platform JUSTICE FOR BANGLADESH to collect and present evidence to the ICC Prosecutor.