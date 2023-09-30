Guadalcanal's Friday 13th

dexter
It’s just past midnight on Friday, November 13th, 1942. The opening of the Battle of Guadalcanal. On board the USS San Francisco is Rear Admiral Daniel Judson Callaghan. The fleet of 13 ships was all that stood between the strategically vital Henderson Field on Guadalcanal and an incoming Japanese fleet. The fleet of 13 ships was all that was left battle-ready after engagements with the Japanese, and now the Japanese were coming for Guadalcanal. On board the IJN Hiei is Admiral Hiroaki Abe. The event is marked by a series of mistakes in command on both sides leading to confusion and friendly fire. The men fought with bravery and commitment but at a terrible price.