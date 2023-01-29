What's new

Greek Rafale F3 Vs Turkish S400

Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 1, 2022
Messages
878
Reaction score
0
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Is Russia’s S400 powerful enough to counter Rafale jet?
How easy would it be for Turkey's S-400 system to down the 24 French Rafale jets that Greece will soon be operated?

S-400 battery consists of a long-range radar, a command post vehicle, target acquisition radar and two battalions of launchers with each launcher having four tubes.
The effective range 400km of the S-400 system is reportedly quite impressive (if one is to believe Russian claims), but is limited by the curvature of the earth and can’t penetrate Turkey’s mountainous geography.
As we can see in Syria, protection does not help much. If you fire 8 SCALP missiles from 4 Rafales the chance is nearly zero.
You also should keep in mind that 400 km range is against slow flying high altitude targets. Against low flying targets it is limited to LOS.

Rafale can out-range the S-400 with Storm Shadows, so it has a tool to deal with stuff like that, and the S-400 will have no chance to retaliate. Also the outstanding capability of SPECTRA regarding airborne threat localisation is one of the keys of the Rafale’s superior situational awareness and it provides a multi-spectral threat warning capability against hostile radars, missiles and lasers.
Rafale is a unique EW/ECm aircraft, is not working alone, but with the helps of others Rafale/F-16V/Mirage 2000, the HELLAS-SAT and the Erieye's(AEW coverage), a full and Network centric warfare system.

Here is a interesting video....

 
lol

in case war Turkish armed forces will come with full potential, not only a SAM system. It looks Greece thinks that ther Rafale are alien technology. AWACS and drones will cover Turkish airspace, EW systems will work.

And not only S400 will work but SIPER will shoot down greece muggets from the sky.... 😆


Welcome to the future, network centric warfare...
Dw8zn13WoAEuQ2w.jpg
 
Akritas said:
If you fire 8 SCALP missiles from 4 Rafales the chance is nearly zero.
Click to expand...


Turkish KORKUT 35mm SPAAG with airburst munition and HISAR Air Defense Systems easly can intercept SCALP Cruise Missiles to protect S400s ... S400 is not alone


also SUNGUR Air Defense System with range of 8 km for point defence role



Turkiye is 3rd country in NATO that developed its own Air Defense Umbrella after USA and France

-- KORKUT 35mm SPAAG with airburst munition
-- SUNGUR MANPADS
-- HISAR-A low altitude Air Defense System
-- HISAR-O medium altitude Air Defense System
-- SIPER high altitude Air Defense System
 
MMM-E said:
Turkish KORKUT 35mm SPAAG with airburst munition and HISAR Air Defense Systems easly can intercept SCALP
Click to expand...
What makes you think they can "easily" intercept SCALP? Have they intercepted any cruise missiles before?

MMM-E said:
also SUNGUR Air Defense System with range of 8 km for point defence role
Click to expand...
What makes you think SUNGUR is up to the task?

MMM-E said:
Turkiye is 3rd country in NATO that developed its own Air Defense Umbrella after USA and France

-- KORKUT 35mm SPAAG with airburst munition
-- SUNGUR MANPADS
-- HISAR-A low altitude Air Defense System
-- HISAR-O medium altitude Air Defense System
-- SIPER high altitude Air Defense System
Click to expand...
By posting a list of your "indigenous" systems,you don't prove a point. You're just advertising your Defence Industry. Again. For the 100000th time.
 
Akritas said:
How easy would it be for Turkey's S-400 system to down the 24 French Rafale jets that Greece will soon be operated?
Click to expand...

not only 36 S400 Launchers with 144 missiles ready for fire ... ( total of 192 missiles )


but also 100-150 km SIPER- block1/2 Air Defense Systems
and Turkiye has started mass production


450+ km ERALP AESA Radar with network centric warfare with Boeing E-7T AEWC's 600 km Radar to detect Greek Rafale and F-16V from 350 km away ..
even when Rafales take off from Tanagra Air Base

1675070268611.jpeg

1675070292265.jpeg



All Aegean side to be armed with SIPER Air Defense Batteries

Hellenic Air Force will be easy target when it cross the 25th meridian in the Aegean

1675070522665.jpeg

1675070552352.png
 
Last edited:
MMM-E said:
Helenic Air Force will be easy target when it cross the 25th meridian in the Aegean
Click to expand...
Again,where do you base this? We haven't seen the performance of any of your systems in actual combat. Nor are there enough right now to counter anything.
 
Foinikas said:
What makes you think they can "easily" intercept SCALP? Have they intercepted any cruise missiles before?
Click to expand...

Akritas said "" If you fire 8 SCALP missiles from 4 Rafales the chance is nearly zero ""

What makes you think they can "easily" hit S400 ?
Have they hit any S400 before? even any AD System before ?


Foinikas said:
What makes you think SUNGUR is up to the task?
Click to expand...

SUNGUR is already in inventory as of july 2022
and in mass production


Foinikas said:
By posting a list of your "indigenous" systems,you don't prove a point. You're just advertising your Defence Industry. Again. For the 100000th time.
Click to expand...

Our indigenous Air Defense Systems are not fake or joke

to show everyone they are in service and in mass production

Foinikas said:
Again,where do you base this? We haven't seen the performance of any of your systems in actual combat. Nor are there enough right now to counter anything.
Click to expand...

Dont worry
everybody will see what will happen in a conflict

Turkiye is not playing computer game
Turkiye fighting multi-national threat in many fronts from Syria to Libya , from Karabakh to Eastern Mediterranean
 
Last edited:
Low flying jets can evade the radars of long-range air defense systems including S400
but it cannot evade the radar of AWACS aircrafts and short-range air defense missiles like Hisar,Atılgan,Zıpkın and Korkut.
 
MMM-E said:
What makes you think they can "easily" hit S400 ?
Have they hit any S400 before? even any AD System before ?
Click to expand...
S-400s,not as far as I know. However,it has been used against Libyan and Syrian targets (I'm not gonna mention the others because they had little to no air defence).Syria at least (with its Russian allies) had a thick AD network. Whether S-400s were used and failed to destroy the SCALP-EG,that remains uknown.

There is also speculation that SCALP-EGs were used at the strike against Al Watiya base.

MMM-E said:
SUNGUR is already in inventory as of july 2022
and in mass production
Click to expand...
Big deal,VSHORADS system 🙄

MMM-E said:
Our indigenous Air Defense Systems are not fake or joke

to show everyone they are in service and in mass production
Click to expand...
Nobody said it's fake. Whether it's a joke or not though,that remains to be seen.

They might work,they might not work. They might be subpar. You don't know and therefore you can't brag about their capablities.
 
Skull and Bones said:
Greece should practice their Rafale against Indian S-400.
Click to expand...
İmpossible because it will also give Russia chance to work on one of the most advanged western military jet.. You can say India will not share any data with Russia but NATO/France will not take that risk.
 
Dehydrated Trisolaran said:
but it cannot evade the radar of AWACS aircrafts and short-range air defense missiles like Hisar,Atılgan,Zıpkın and Korkut.
Click to expand...
That's why we could hit the AWACS first ;)

Dehydrated Trisolaran said:
İmpossible because it will also give Russia chance to work on one of the most advanged western military jet.. You can say India will not share any data with Russia but NATO/France will not take that risk.
Click to expand...
We're not that close anyway.
 

Similar threads

D
France To Challenge US F-35 Fighters’ Dominance With Stealthier & Hypersonic Missile-Enabled ‘Super Rafale’
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9
N
IAF asks Dassault to integrate Indian weapons on Rafale fighter jets
Replies
1
Views
291
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
N
Russian S-400 Air Defence Systems Will Reach India on Schedule: Defence Official
2
Replies
20
Views
558
NG Missile Vessels
N
W
S-400 and its implications
Replies
5
Views
592
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
W
Russia On Course To Deliver 5 Squadrons Of S-400 Triumf Air Defense Systems To India Despite ‘Crippling Sanctions’
Replies
0
Views
772
walterbibikow
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom