Greek police detained 5 Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals over disappearance of Polish woman on Greek island

NG Missile Vessels

1687087404247.png

A search is underway on the Greek island of Kos for a 27-year-old Polish woman, whom local authorities suspect may have been the victim of a crime.

According to the “Missing - let's help find them” Facebook page, the woman probably got on a motorcycle with a man from Bangladesh.

Originally from Wrocław, Anastasia Rubińska had been living on the island of Kos for a month. She worked in the restaurant of a 5-star hotel.

She was last seen on June 12. On that day she went with friends to attend a party. Later that evening, she called her partner to say that she had drunk too much alcohol and someone would drive her back to the hotel by motorcycle.

Later, the 27-year-old sent her location and asked her partner to pick her up, but he did not find her there. It was also impossible to contact her by phone. The next day, the man reported what had happened to the police.

Bangladeshis and Pakistanis detained
According to Greek media, police detained five Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals. One of them, a 32-year-old from Bangladesh, remains in custody.

The man admitted that he had sexual intercourse with the woman, after which he was supposed to drive her to a shop several kilometers away from her residence.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670141740425117696

Greek media also reported that he had already bought a flight to Italy after the 27-year-old had gone missing.

The Foreign Ministry told the Polish website wp.pl that “the consul in Athens is in constant contact with the local search services and the family of the missing person.”

tvpworld.com

Bangladeshi arrested over disappearance of Polish woman on Greek island

Originally from Wrocław, Anastasia Rubińska had been living on the island of Kos for a month.
tvpworld.com tvpworld.com

@Skull and Bones @Raj-Hindustani @Cheepek @CallSignMaverick @indushek
 
North Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis shouldn't be allowed in civilized countries.

The poor girl is probably dead. Hope they did not mutilate her body.
 
Yeah,apparently the police found scratch marks on the Bangladeshi's body and he said he had an accident with the motorcycle a few days ago. When they asked where and how,he refused to say anything. They said on TV that he lured the Polish girl to his house by telling her he would sell her weed. Another version says they were at his house drinking together.
 
What's this got to do with Pakistanis? The news constantly refers to Bangladesh nationals.
The poor woman, there is foul play for sure.
 
waz said:
Looks like a sanghi special news thread where he throws in Pakistan for the sake of it. Let's see his response.
No,his roomate was Pakistani.

They found her body. They said on TV that she met her foreign friends and never came back.
 
Foinikas said:
No,his roomate was Pakistani.

They found her body. They said on TV that she met her foreign friends and never came back.
Yes but how is that linked? Only the other dude is being held.
 
Foinikas said:
Yeah,apparently the police found scratch marks on the Bangladeshi's body and he said he had an accident with the motorcycle a few days ago. When they asked where and how,he refused to say anything. They said on TV that he lured the Polish girl to his house by telling her he would sell her weed. Another version says they were at his house drinking together.
Why should we waste time on this trash girl looking for weed, alcohol and sex?
 
Foinikas said:
He lied to the police. He said nothing happened and that she didn't enter the house.
So he's guilt of lying and providing a false alibi? Why hasn't he been held?
 

