Greece, Israel boost defense industry links​

Greece and Israel are expected to soon proceed with the institutionalization of a framework that will allow cooperation in the sensitive and critical sector of research and development (R&D) in the defense industry.To this end, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias visited Tel Aviv on Monday and met with his counterpart Yoav Gallant.The meeting, which took place in an excellent atmosphere and confirmed the two countries' understanding of both broader and more specific issues concerning the situation in the wider region, included an extensive discussion on how defense relations can become a driving force for economic exchanges between Greece and Israel.The cooperation between Greece, Israel and the Republic of Cyprus in the area of defense is evident in the web of drills and joint training, touching the entire armed forces. The level of collaboration is even higher between Jerusalem and Nicosia, with Cyprus serving as a venue for Israel's land troops to conduct large-scale exercises.ADVERTISEMENTWith regard to arms, the file for the supply of Rampage long-range missiles and Spice guided munitions with an advanced data link from Israel is ready to be forwarded. However, the integration of Israeli systems into the Greek arsenal is already quite extensive and concerns mainly state-of-the-art weapons.These include the leased Heron UAVs, which operate from Skyros and offer operational coverage of Greek territory.Discussions have already been held with the Israelis on the possibility of purchasing them after the expiry of the lease. Since last summer, UAV countermeasure systems have been installed on some islands of the east Aegean, while the contract for the supply of fifth- and sixth-generation Spike NLOS missiles for land army vehicles, Apache helicopters and naval gunboats with anti-tank capabilities and a range of 32 to 50 kilometers is progressing.