Greater Jakarta LRT project, National Companies Consortium

KAI: LRT Jabodebek Ready to Run in July 2023​

TranslatorEditor4 February 2023 21:27 WIB- State railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia or PT KAI targeted the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) for the Jakarta greater area, or LRT Jabodebek, to be operational in July 2023. Public Relations VP of PT KAI Joni Martinus said that the LRT project has reached 89.11 percent."PT Kereta Api Indonesia is committed to finishing the LRT Jabodebek project with Good Corporate Governance (GCG)," Joni said in a press statement on Saturday, Feb. 4.In developing the LRT project in the Greater Jakarta area, PT KAI collaborated with the Finance and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) to realize project development accountability, Joni went on.“KAI collaborates with BPKP, so all of the purchases related to LRT Jabodebek will be reviewed and KAI will spend according to the recommendation from the state auditor," he said.In its operation, LRT Jabodebek will use the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system with level 3 Grade of Automation (GoA). The CBTC system will operate the train and project the schedule automatically from the operation control center and driverless.In a day, LRT Jabodebek will operate an average of 434 trips with a capacity of 1,308 passengers on each train set. It will operate from 05:00 to 23:27 with 4-minute headway for the route from Dukuh Atas to Cawang Stations and 8-minute headway for the route from Harjamukti and Cawang to Jati Mulya.“KAI would like to thank all stakeholders for their involvement and good cooperation. So we hope that LRT Jabodebek can serve the customers at predetermined times," Joni remarked.LRT Jabodebek is one of the government's strategic projects in order to provide convenience and speed to public transportation. The project is worth Rp3.9 trillion (255 million USD) with 31 train sets or a total of 186 train cars.The mass transport connecting several cities namely Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, and Bekasi (Jabodebek), and involving institutions such as Transportation Ministry, PT Kereta Api Indonesia (PT KAI), PT LRT, PT Industri Kereta Api (PT INKA), PT LEN Industri, and PT Adhi Karya.