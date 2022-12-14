Greater Jakarta LRT project, National Companies Consortium

Jabodebek LRT Construction 88.4 Percent, Confident of July Operating
Story from Tempo.co • Yesterday 16.17
Integration station in Dukuh Atas, Central Jakarta
TEMPO.CO
, Jakarta
- Head of the Jabodetabek LRT
Division of PT KAI (Persero)
Mochamad Purnomosidi conveyed the development of the lightning gauge project ahead of operations in July 2023. "So our overall
progress has been 88.4 percent," he said at the Jabodebek LRT Depot, Bekasi, West Java, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Also read: Using the CBTC System, Jabodebek LRT Will Operate Without a Machinist
According to him, currently there are only testing questions in cross-services one, two, three, and depots. As for infrastructure, Purnomosidi explained, everything has been completed. "Now we are testing, how to eliminate the role or function of a machinist. We eliminate it, we replace it with a system," he said.
For the cross-service test one, he called it complete. In fact, Purnomosidi said, the train had also been run by President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi at the end of last year. Currently, testing is shifting to cross two services, namely from Cawang Station to Dukuh Atas.
"In parallel, we completed three cross-services, from Cawang to Jatimulya or East Bekasi. We also completed the depot," said Purnomosidi.
He also said that his party is optimistic that in July 2023, according to the target, the Jabodebek LRT can be operated commercially. "In accordance with what President Jokowi said some time ago," Purnomosidi said.
The Jabodebek LRT will be operated using a Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system with Grade of Automation (GoA) level 3. The CBTC system is a communication-based train operating system. Thus, the system can operate the train and project the schedule automatically from the operation control center without a machinist.
"Even without a machinist, there are still officers called train attendants
. They are in charge of providing services to customers and if needed for handling in emergency conditions," said Jabodebek LRT Public Relations Manager Kuswardojo through a written statement, Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Also read: Jokowi Asks LRT to Operate in July 2023, KAI Boss: Cross-One Trial Is Complete
Kuswardojo said that the Jabodebek LRT will operate 31 networks. Each series consists of 6 trains. With such capacity. The Jabodetabek LRT is able to carry up to 1,308 passengers.
This mode of public transportation will start at 05.00 WIB until 23.27. Later, the Jabodebek LRT will serve an average of 434 train trips every day.
"Our initial target is to have 137,000 service users every day. This LRT will be present every 4 minutes at Dukuh Atas - Cawang Station, every 8 minutes at Jati Mulya - Cawang Station, and every 8 minutes at Harjamukti - Cawang Station," said Kuswardojo.
In total, Jabodebek LRT serves the community by presenting 18 stations, namely Dukuh Atas Station, Setiabudi, Rasuna Said, Kuningan, Pancoran, Cikoko, Ciliwung, Cawang, TMII, Kampung Rambutan, Ciracas, Harjamukti, Halim, Jatibening Baru, Cikunir I, Cikunir II, West Bekasi, and Jati Mulya.
These stations, Kuswardojo continued to be integrated with other modes of transportation, thus facilitating community mobility. In addition, Jabodebek LRT stations are spread in strategic locations ranging from residential areas, shopping, to business districts, making it easier for people to use Jabodebek LRT.
"For services, we implement a cashless system using existing transportation electronic money cards. For example, KMT, electronic money cards, or digital wallets or e-wallets," Kuswardojo said.