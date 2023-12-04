Gratitude to WebMaster, Mods & members

Hi everyone,
Hope you are all doing great in your personal endeavours.
I don’t normally open a Thread & this Thread certainly wasn’t the one that I hoped or looked forward to open one day. I have been a silent observer and then an active member of this Forum for 15 years. It’s been a great place of learning & improving. I have thoroughly enjoyed the access to information, the commentary & company of all the members here. It’s been a pleasure to be here & for that you have my Heartfelt gratitude @WebMaster @Mods & all the members of this forum. I am not mentioning any members here as I don’t want to miss out any of you in mention list.
I can only hope that the Forum survives & we can continue as a community here and continue to learn & inform each other. But if it is the end of the road for this forum then it is what it is. All good things must come to an end. However, life & in this case resistance & defiance must carry on.
To all my Pakistani brothers, I hope your spirits aren’t dampened by this attempt at censorship to silence you. We shall carry on seeking information, learning, questioning & raising our objections to what we believe is wrong & unjust. I have already moved over to the new forum mentioned by @RayKalm & @PakistaniandProud & I hope to see you all over there. I look forward to hearing & learning from your views, opinions & analysis.
See you all on the other side
