Grand Central Madison: The LIRR and MTA's Newest Station

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

People often criticize American infrastructure and the subway system in NY in particular, but this is evidence that with the desire and will, New York can have the best subway system in the world. Foolish politicians have spent 6 trillion dollars on wars in the Middle East. If only 20% of that money had been allocated to infrastructure, NY would have the best subway system in the world today by far @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote
 

