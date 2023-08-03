What's new

Graft Charges: ACC seeks 22 years jail for Bangladeshi scammer PK Halder who siphoned money to India

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 4, 2014
Messages
25,275
Reaction score
9
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States

File photo of PK Halder

1691048052309.png


File photo of PK Halder

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday pleaded for 22 years of imprisonment for 14 persons, including former managing director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar (PK) Halder, in a case lodged for allegedly amassing illegal wealth and laundering money abroad.

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-10 fixed August 9 for the next hearing.

"The ACC has been able to prove the graft charges made against 14 persons, including PK Halder. We expect them to be sentenced to 10 years under Section 27(1) of the Anti-corruption Commission Act, 2004 and 12 years under the provisions of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012," ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmmed Salam told BSS.

Halder, along with five others, were detained in Ashoknagar of the Indian state of West Bengal on May 14 last year.

According to the case, Halder and his other associates have embezzled thousands of crores of taka and siphoned those off to India and other countries.

On March 1, 2021, Halder fled Bangladesh through Jashore's Benapole land port.

In January, 2021, the ACC filed five cases against 33 people, including Halder, for allegedly laundering over Tk 350 crore of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited.

He had laundered about Tk 80 crore to Canada and amassed about Tk 426 crore beyond his known sources of income, the case documents said.
 

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
India to send back PK Halder to Bangladesh in 2023
Replies
8
Views
525
bluesky
B
B
PK Halder arrested in India, staying with fake name Shibshankar Halder posing as Indian Citizen
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
3K
bluesky
B
Bilal9
This is how WB BJP funds its hate campaign - by using stolen funds from Bangladesh
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
PadmaBridge
P
B
Dr Muhammad Yunus sued by ACC in money embezzlement case
Replies
2
Views
314
bluesky
B
Imran Khan
New loan scams, dollar crunch hit banks in Bangladesh Mostafizur Rahman | Published: 23:58, Jan 02,2023 | Updated: 07:17, Jan 03,2023 The count
Replies
0
Views
323
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom