Govt to provide 10m laptops to youth: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday voiced his profound belief in the potential of the youth as he emphasised their crucial role in shaping the future of the nation.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the distribution of laptops amongst the students of various Universities in Islamabad , PM Shehbaz said if there are resources, he will provide ten million laptops to the youth as Pakistan’s development and prosperity lie in it.

Recalling the time when he was the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif said hundreds of thousands of laptops were distributed amongst the youth.

He said these laptops enabled the youth to acquire education online and become freelancers after the breakout of Covid-19.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is the requirement of modern day that our educated and talented youth is equipped with the laptop.

The premier confident that with the hard work of the youth, Pakistan would register major successes on the economic front and achieve its lost glory.

Shehbaz Sharif said youth is our future and the country’s prosperity is linked with them. Referring to the steps being taken for their uplift, he said five billion rupees have been allocated in the budget for provision of agriculture loans to the youth. He said five billion rupees have also been earmarked to provide vocational training to them.

In her remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima said the PML-N has always launched initiatives such as Prime Minister Youth Program to empower the youth.

Premier reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also reaffirmed their commitment to further expand Benazir Income Support Program to support deserving families.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the launching of Social Protection Accounts under the Benazir Income Support Program in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister applauded the sincere efforts of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri to bring improvement, transparency and expansion into this program within the span of one year only.

Terming the BISP program as a valuable welfare project, the Prime Minister said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed envisioned this program and then it was initiated back in 2008.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the friendly countries which extended finanncial assistance to Pakistan during the recent difficult times. He said the country will stand on its feet by generating its own resources.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said coalition government made significant increase of seventy two percent in the BISP budget and allocated 404.2 billion rupees this year against 235 billion rupees in 2022.

She said each deserving family is being provided with quarterly assistance of 8750 rupees under BISP.
Useless stunts.
 
روٹی کھانے کے پیسے نہیں عوام کے پاس
اس دلے کو لیپ ٹاپ کی پڑی ہے
 
give it few months pm will say wat happened to the laptops i do not know, they just disappeared.
 
Pakistan needs to concentrate on providing primary education to the demographic explosion. Today Pakistan has tens of millions who have received no education at all.
Primary education should have been available to all children and it should be free and of a minimum standard.
Pakistan is creating a future of unemployed and unemployable youth.
Pakistan today is at the bottom end in the world in terms of educating its explosively growing population and continues to get worse decade after decade.
 
That's why I want some sorta check and balance in economic affairs too
Like you have judiciary and senate etc

Why can't we make a council of economists who can block these braindead moves?
 
Meetings in UAE did take place without Mr diesel…

Essentially what will happen is Mr. 10% + Chachooo whisky will ensure PPP will gets majority and billwal be PM and Punjab will remain with noonies .

The status quo will continue and elite will continue to loot Pakistan, as organized resistance will end.

Our only hope remains the utter collapse of the economy

You do know he did this before ? And it flopped?

People can’t read and write or think ?and you want give them laptops with out any skills ?

Kind of like you posting pro- PDM articles with out under standing what you are even doing .. ie a monkey with a gun
 

