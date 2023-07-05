What's new

Govt mulls procuring advanced fighter jets

Govt mulls procuring advanced fighter jets

Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the government has a plan to purchase advanced technology fighter jets, frigates and other modern vessels for the Air Force and Navy.

The minister said this while responding to a star-marked question raised by treasury bench lawmaker Anwar Hossen Khan of Lakhipur-1 at the question-answer session which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad here with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

"The government has a plan to procure more modern technology-based warplanes in light of the Forces Goal-2030 aiming to make the Bangladesh Air Force most modern and up to date in future," he told the parliament.

At present, Bangladesh Air Force has a total of eight squadron fighter jets for protecting the sovereignty as per the Forces Goal-2030.

Even the government also has the plan to procure frigates, corvette, Offshore Petrol Vessel (OPV), Mine Counter Measure Vessel (MCMV), Large Petrol Craft (LPC), Ocean Tug, Harbour Tag, Oil Tanker, Logistic Ship, Floating Crane, Hydro Graphic Survey Vessel and Hover Craft in phases considering the budget allocation for the Navy.

Currently, the Navy has 65 more war ships including two submarines, two helicopters and four maritime aircrafts.

