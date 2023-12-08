What's new

Google this story

S

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2022
1,304
-12
391
Country
India
Location
India
Help in Googling this story. Give clues. Suggest keywords.

The story is something like:

Guy A: Why are you sitting idle? Do some work.

Guy B: What will I get by doing work?

Guy A: You will earn money.

Guy B: What is the use of money?

Guy A: You can buy luxuries with money.

Guy B: What is the use of luxuries?

Guy A: You can have fun.

Guy B: What do you think I am doing now?

So what is the original tale? Or at least tell the popular version of this tale.
 
Last edited:
Skimming said:
Indian members, help in Googling this story. Give clues. Suggest keywords.

The story is something like:

Guy A: Why are you sitting idle? Do some work.

Guy B: What will I get by doing work?

Guy A: You will earn money.

Guy B: What is the use of money?

Guy A: You can buy luxuries with money.

Guy B: What is the use of luxuries?

Guy A: You can have fun.

Guy B: What am I doing now?
Click to expand...
Fun will be over by 31 dec .Let us find other work .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
An Afghan in pakistan openly declares he supports Afghanistan
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Asian.Century
Asian.Century
Foinikas
Mods,will you finally do something?
Replies
3
Views
364
protean
P
Bilal9
Few options re: the future of PDF
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
VikingRaider
VikingRaider
Foinikas
Got kuffiyah?
Replies
8
Views
309
Englishman
Englishman
beijingwalker
TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
Replies
2
Views
191
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom