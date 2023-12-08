Google this story

Help in Googling this story. Give clues. Suggest keywords.
The story is something like:
Guy A: Why are you sitting idle? Do some work.
Guy B: What will I get by doing work?
Guy A: You will earn money.
Guy B: What is the use of money?
Guy A: You can buy luxuries with money.
Guy B: What is the use of luxuries?
Guy A: You can have fun.
Guy B: What do you think I am doing now?
So what is the original tale? Or at least tell the popular version of this tale.
Last edited: