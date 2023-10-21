What's new

Google "Project Green Light": AI Could Reduce Stops at Red Traffic Lights by 30% [now in Rio de Janeiro,Haifa, Abu Dhabi, Jakarta, Bali, and others]

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,638
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.sciencealert.com

Amazing Project Could Reduce Stops at Red Traffic Lights by 30%

Google has shared an update about its AI-driven mission to reduce wait times, fuel use, and polluting emissions at intersections – and the early indications are that stops can be reduced by around 30 percent, with emissions dropping around 10 percent.
www.sciencealert.com www.sciencealert.com

Traffic lights
(fhm/Moment/Getty Images)
Google has shared an update about its AI-driven mission to reduce wait times, fuel use, and polluting emissions at intersections – and the early indications are that stops can be reduced by around 30 percent, with emissions dropping around 10 percent.

Multiply that by all the city intersections in the world and we're potentially looking at a huge impact. Research shows that pollution is around 29 times higher at these junctions than it is on the open road.


All of this optimization is based on a wealth of data gathered from Google Maps. The app is able to monitor vehicle routes and speeds – which is why it can warn you about traffic ahead – and create AI models of how vehicles and lights interact with each other.


At the moment, city planners rely on expensive sensors or even manually vehicle counts to work out what's happening at intersections. Google's Maps app and AI tech means much more data can be processed much more quickly, and what's more, no upgrades to current infrastructure are required.

"Green Light is capable of analyzing thousands of intersections simultaneously, improving the flow through multiple intersections in the city," writes Yossi Matias, Vice President, Engineering & Research at Google.


"Our AI-based recommendations work with existing infrastructure and traffic systems, and city engineers are able to monitor the impact and see results within weeks."


Some of the insights that Google's AI can provide include how traffic light timings can be changed, or how traffic lights at different intersections can be linked, in order to keep vehicles running more smoothly throughout the day and night.


Project Green Light, as the scheme is called, is now live in 12 cities and four continents across the world: Seattle, Rio de Janeiro, Manchester, Hamburg, Budapest, Haifa, Abu Dhabi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Jakarta, and Bali. Support for more cities is in the pipeline, and Google is encouraging new sign ups.


Google engineers aren't the only ones looking at making traffic lights more efficient in order to reduce the output of greenhouse gasses. Earlier this year we saw a study showing how autonomous cars could work in partnership with traffic lights and human drivers to improve the efficiency of intersections.


Other researchers have looked at smart ways of prioritizing buses and bicycles, making greener transport options more attractive. As these schemes and studies show, even small improvements can lead to big differences when you consider how many people take road journeys every day.


"Green Light identified opportunities where we previously had no visibility and directed engineers to where there were potential benefits in changing signal timings," says David Atkin, an analysis and reporting manager from Transport for Greater Manchester in the UK.

"This provided valuable insights for our city with 2,400 traffic signals."

You can find out more about Project Green Light here.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China plans to build a giant chip factory driven by particle accelerator, the unprecedented technology could make China a new leader in semiconductor
Replies
6
Views
555
Haldorss
Haldorss
ghazi52
K-P police launch first AI security control system
Replies
0
Views
371
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Can China Leapfrog ASML in Its Quest for Semiconductor Self-Reliance?
Replies
0
Views
130
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
First phase of China-built light rail project inaugurated in Nigeria
Replies
2
Views
607
uhuru
U
Hamartia Antidote
😊 Bringing AI to the world for free: ChatGPT for iPhone now available in 46 countries [including Pakistan] and counting
Replies
2
Views
716
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom