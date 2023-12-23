Goodbye Everyone

I joined this forum back in 2010 at a time when ttp was ruling whole of Fata and PPP was ruling Pakistan
13 years later today when this forum is about to get shut down I don't feel like participating in online forums anymore. The whole environment has gone extremely toxic with Pakistanis fighting each other in nearly every other thread. Country is in a mess and people responsible to sort out this mess don't seem interested in doing so. All the discussions related to the country seem to be redundant and useless at this point
So in such a situation I have decided to take a permanent break from this forum or another new forum
I made a lot of friends (and enemies too) on pdf in these 13 years. Some members that I would like to mention here are @Windjammer @DESERT FIGHTER @villageidiot @Vapnope @Tipu7 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Bilal. @Kambojaric
All of you guys were awesome and I would like to thank you for all that I learned from you. Special mention for @waz . A brilliant human being and an awesome forum moderator. There are many many more whom I can't recall at this moment. Apologies for that
I am only present on Twitter on social media which I created few months ago. You can follow it if you want to
Good bye guys. God bless you all
Allah Hafiz
Pakistan Zindabad
