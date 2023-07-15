What's new

Godda power plant handover: Adani meets PM Hasina

Godda power plant handover: Adani meets PM Hasina​

Located in the Godda district of India's Jharkhand state, the power plant boasts two units

F1d8uucauaa6fqc

Twitter/Gautam Adani
Tribune Desk
Published: July 15, 2023 9:00 AM | Last updated: July 15, 2023 9:00 AM

Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday visited Bangladesh and met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The meeting took place at the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban.

Adani, on his official Twitter account, wrote: “Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant. I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved Covid to commission the plant in record time of three-and-a-half years.”

Located in the Godda district of India's Jharkhand state, the coal-based power plant built by the Adani Group boasts two units.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1680120093668446208

The first unit, with a capacity of 748MW, began test power supply last March, with commercial production commencing on April 7.

The second unit started commercial operations on June 25, at midnight.

In 2017, the Power Development Board (PDB) of Bangladesh entered into a power purchase agreement with the Adani Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, PDB would buy electricity from the Adani Power plant for 25 years.

However, before production began, PDB raised concerns about the price of the imported coal for this power plant.

After numerous discussions with representatives from Adani, assurances were given that their coal prices would not be higher than those used at the Payra and Rampal power plants.

India’s Supreme Court orders investigation of Adani business group

The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing, defending itself against the allegations in a 413 page rebuttal
Adani is a corrupt business enterprise. A shameless Indian company manipulated figures to inflate its net worth. A US think tank shoved Adani's manipulated figures up their a*ss.
 
So the govt. can't afford to buy coal for its own power plants in Bangladesh but has money to buy coal-based power from Adani at exorbitant prices. How does it even make sense?

The entire power sector in Bangladesh has been turned into a giant looting scheme.

 

