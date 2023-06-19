Globetrotter talks about how she feels about China after visiting the country

I have lived in China and have a lot of Chinese friends.

It felt really easy and safe. The police were really nice to me.

I had no bad experiences other than one taxi driver ripping me off.

My Chinese friends were extremely generous and helpful.

The food was great and people were also nice. I am sure if I spoke some Chinese it would have been an amazing experience.

I did not use any cash and the banks were super easy, they had dedicated english speaking staff for foreigners who were very polite.

This was all before covid. My only main complain was that the internet censorship cut me off from my normal world until I got a VPN going, and even then, I could not find any good English language apps for doing ordinary everyday things like navigation, ordering food, taxi, which was all heavily catered towards Chinese langauge and I cant blame them for it. Its a great ecosystem for Chinese people and they seem to have been generally happy with it until the excessive covid lockdowns. Now the CCP has opened up more so that seems to have been taken care of.



I import some products from Chinese suppliers, and there is nothing to complain. Its more straight and easy than dealing with Indian businessmen, also due to Chinese states proactive efforts in ensuring good experience across the channel. There is nothing else that comes close to the Canton fair.