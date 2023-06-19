beijingwalker
Globetrotter talks about how she feels about China after visiting the country
nice, now she can move there and raise her kids in commie feudal xi terrorlandGlobetrotter talks about how she feels about China after visiting the country
Lol, I m so happy that XI terrorizes you foreign haters this much. Long life president Xi! Job Well done!nice, now she can move there and raise her kids in commie feudal xi terrorland
Yes, I had been against Xi for many years but those foreign haters made me see how they hate and fear Xi, haters only want to see the worst coming to China and what they hate most must be good for China, simple logic that everyone can figure. now I changed my position on Xi. Drastic times call for drastic measures, longer terms could mean more policy consistency and political stability, it's all that bad.what's surprising is that you previously stated that you were opposed to Xi continuing to a 3rd term. Perhaps now you have changed your mind.
Congratulations
Not exactly, this term should be his last term, he just had his 70th birthday days ago. I don't want to see top Chinese leaders plagued with senile sicknesses like Biden and Trump.Does that mean you support Xi staying president for life?
Does that mean you support Xi staying president for life?
Ok. I understand that.
Hope your choice is correct
@flowerfan2020Not exactly, this term should be his last term, he just had his 70th birthday days ago. I don't want to see top Chinese leaders plagued with senile sickness like Biden and Trump.
Seriously have you ever wondered if you have been lied to? What if the truth is somewhere in between? Yes there is censorship but genuine academic knowledge is open, good governance is practised to some degree and it is extremely safe. Police don't even carry guns here... I mean if you have an open mind, travel here and find the truth.nice, now she can move there and raise her kids in commie feudal xi terrorland
Bro, just come for once and see for yourselves. The real reason ppl don't come here is because of English and also cultural differences and most of all China don't even allow migration. Last year only a 100 of the top brains got their green card, mostly ethnic Chinese. Citizenship is extremely rare.So when will she move to China?
The reality is that no matter how gushy are opinions from foreigners about China, as long as what China has to offer are not available to non-Chinese, their opinions are worthless.
All of your American dads are Xi's sons.@flowerfan2020
u guys should do your patriotic duty and raise 3 kids then
just to spit in my face and spite the xi haters
I don't think China is ready for mass migration. We will follow our own path.The Chinese government changed the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau into the Immigration Bureau, which is brain damage.
China engages in family planning and then introduces immigrants, the Communist Party will be fucked to death.
It doesn't matter what foreigners think of.
I don't think China is ready for mass migration. We will follow our own path.
I urge the Chinese government to change the Immigration Bureau back to the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau.