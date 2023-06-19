What's new

Globetrotter talks about how she feels about China after visiting the country

Globetrotter talks about how she feels about China after visiting the country

 
nice, now she can move there and raise her kids in commie feudal xi terrorland
Lol, I m so happy that XI terrorizes you foreign haters this much. Long life president Xi! Job Well done!

20230112074242734297.jpg
 
what's surprising is that you previously stated that you were opposed to Xi continuing to a 3rd term. Perhaps now you have changed your mind.
Congratulations
Yes, I had been against Xi for many years but those foreign haters made me see how they hate and fear Xi, haters only want to see the worst coming to China and what they hate most must be good for China, simple logic that everyone can figure. now I changed my position on Xi. Drastic times call for drastic measures, longer terms could mean more policy consistency and political stability, it's all that bad.
 
Does that mean you support Xi staying president for life?
Not exactly, this term should be his last term, he just had his 70th birthday days ago. I don't want to see top Chinese leaders plagued with senile sicknesses like Biden and Trump.
 
Yes, I had been against Xi for many years but those foreign haters made me see how they hate and fear Xi, haters only want to see the worst coming to China and what they hate most must be good for China, simple logic that everyone can figure. now I changed my position on Xi. Drastic times call for drastic measures, longer terms could mean more policy consistency and political stability, it's all that bad.
Does that mean you support Xi staying president for life?
Ok. I understand that.
Hope your choice is correct
Not exactly, this term should be his last term, he just had his 70th birthday days ago. I don't want to see top Chinese leaders plagued with senile sickness like Biden and Trump.
@flowerfan2020

u guys should do your patriotic duty and raise 3 kids then

just to spit in my face and spite the xi haters
 
I have lived in China and have a lot of Chinese friends.
It felt really easy and safe. The police were really nice to me.
I had no bad experiences other than one taxi driver ripping me off.
My Chinese friends were extremely generous and helpful.
The food was great and people were also nice. I am sure if I spoke some Chinese it would have been an amazing experience.
I did not use any cash and the banks were super easy, they had dedicated english speaking staff for foreigners who were very polite.
This was all before covid. My only main complain was that the internet censorship cut me off from my normal world until I got a VPN going, and even then, I could not find any good English language apps for doing ordinary everyday things like navigation, ordering food, taxi, which was all heavily catered towards Chinese langauge and I cant blame them for it. Its a great ecosystem for Chinese people and they seem to have been generally happy with it until the excessive covid lockdowns. Now the CCP has opened up more so that seems to have been taken care of.

I import some products from Chinese suppliers, and there is nothing to complain. Its more straight and easy than dealing with Indian businessmen, also due to Chinese states proactive efforts in ensuring good experience across the channel. There is nothing else that comes close to the Canton fair.
 
So when will she move to China?

The reality is that no matter how gushy are opinions from foreigners about China, as long as what China has to offer are not available to non-Chinese, their opinions are worthless.
 
nice, now she can move there and raise her kids in commie feudal xi terrorland
Seriously have you ever wondered if you have been lied to? What if the truth is somewhere in between? Yes there is censorship but genuine academic knowledge is open, good governance is practised to some degree and it is extremely safe. Police don't even carry guns here... I mean if you have an open mind, travel here and find the truth.

So when will she move to China?

The reality is that no matter how gushy are opinions from foreigners about China, as long as what China has to offer are not available to non-Chinese, their opinions are worthless.
Bro, just come for once and see for yourselves. The real reason ppl don't come here is because of English and also cultural differences and most of all China don't even allow migration. Last year only a 100 of the top brains got their green card, mostly ethnic Chinese. Citizenship is extremely rare.
 
Seriously have you ever wondered if you have been lied to? What if the truth is somewhere in between? Yes there is censorship but genuine academic knowledge is open, good governance is practised to some degree and it is extremely safe. Police don't even carry guns here... I mean if you have an open mind, travel here and find the truth.


Bro, just come for once and see for yourselves. The real reason ppl don't come here is because of English and also cultural differences and most of all China don't even allow migration. Last year only a 100 of the top brains got their green card, mostly ethnic Chinese. Citizenship is extremely rare.
The Chinese government changed the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau into the Immigration Bureau, which is brain damage.

China engages in family planning and then introduces immigrants, the Communist Party will be fucked to death.

It doesn't matter what foreigners think of.
 
Who the fukk cares what others think of some country. The moment you look for approval and praise from foreign entity, your mind already fukked up.

It's like the guy who tries too hard to be kool in other's eyes vs the guy who knows he IS kool and don't give a rat's arse what others think of him!
 
The Chinese government changed the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau into the Immigration Bureau, which is brain damage.

China engages in family planning and then introduces immigrants, the Communist Party will be fucked to death.

It doesn't matter what foreigners think of.
I don't think China is ready for mass migration. We will follow our own path.
 
I don't think China is ready for mass migration. We will follow our own path.
I urge the Chinese government to change the Immigration Bureau back to the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau.
 
I don't think China is ready for mass migration. We will follow our own path.
I urge the Chinese government to change the Immigration Bureau back to the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau.
only people that will immigrate to china are africans

you guys ready for that?

let's bring in 100 million since terror feudal lord xi loves africa so much
 

