China dethroned as top emerging Asian market due to economic, geopolitical risks
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to turn India into a global semiconductor production hub. © AP
YOSHIKAZU IMAHORI and YUKA KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writersAugust 1, 2023 03:16 JST
TOKYO -- Global capital flows are pivoting away from China in favor of other emerging Asian markets such as India and Vietnam, as investors seek alternatives with fewer economic and geopolitical risks.
For the first time since 2017, foreign investment inflows into Asian emerging-market stocks excluding China over the past year topped the net buying of mainland China stocks via the Stock Connect program. Those totals were $39 billion and $32 billion, respectively, according to data from Goldman Sachs.
Global investors pivot from flagging China to India, Vietnam
