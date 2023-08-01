What's new

Global investors pivot from flagging China to India, Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,030
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

China dethroned as top emerging Asian market due to economic, geopolitical risks

https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F3%252F6%252F4%252F8%252F46308463-1-eng-GB%252Fphoto_SXM2023073100003563_2048x1152.jpg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to turn India into a global semiconductor production hub. © AP


YOSHIKAZU IMAHORI and YUKA KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writersAugust 1, 2023 03:16 JST

TOKYO -- Global capital flows are pivoting away from China in favor of other emerging Asian markets such as India and Vietnam, as investors seek alternatives with fewer economic and geopolitical risks.

For the first time since 2017, foreign investment inflows into Asian emerging-market stocks excluding China over the past year topped the net buying of mainland China stocks via the Stock Connect program. Those totals were $39 billion and $32 billion, respectively, according to data from Goldman Sachs.

asia.nikkei.com

Global investors pivot from flagging China to India, Vietnam

China dethroned as top emerging Asian market due to economic, geopolitical risks
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam becomes vital link in supply chain as business pivots from China
Replies
0
Views
70
Viet
Viet
Viet
China's BYD expands beyond iPads, to produce EVs in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
219
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Yuan Milestone: Yuan exceeds dollar in China's bilateral trade for first time
Replies
1
Views
70
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China tops global IPO ranking in first half as issuers leverage capital market reforms, AI frenzy
Replies
3
Views
76
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
N
Foreign investors ditch China to start $9 billion stock buying frenzy in India
Replies
10
Views
419
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom